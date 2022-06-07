ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

New Mexico Lobos Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By CollegeFootballNews.com
College Football News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico Lobos Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into...

collegefootballnews.com

KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Don Perkins passes away

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former UNM and Dallas Cowboys legend Don Perkins has died at the age of 84. The former Lobos two-way player has his number 43 retired as is a member of the ring of honor. “I am just proud to have known him and him being a great Lobo, its really cool that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Lobo football player finds his new pack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Daryl Chestnut has found his new pack. The running back has hung up the cleats and transitioned to high-caliber dog breeding. Following his career at UNM, Chestnut attended rookie minicamp with the Washington Commanders and while he didn’t make the roster, he did however leave an impression on one of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Sandia High School star named Freshman All-American

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As former Sandia high school star Jacob Kmatz continues his postseason run with the Oregon State baseball team, he has received national recognition for his play on the field. Kmatz was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday. “You are representing the 505 wherever you go and I think that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

Tom Tenorio Park Upgrades Highlight Softball Tournament Kickoff

Bernalillo County – New ball fields and major upgrades are nearing the finish line at Tom Tenorio Park on the Southwest Mesa just in time for the popular Jimmy Nieto Softball tournament which kicks off Friday, June 10. WHO: County Commission Chair Adriann Barboa, Edwina Nieto and Family, Parks,...
BERNALILLO, NM
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Record and near-record heat arrives through the weekend

More storms formed Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance for rain to parts of New Mexico through the evening. High pressure will put a lid on thunderstorms Friday and start a period of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year. Scattered storms have developed once again across parts...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Albuquerque, New Mexico

I added Albuquerque, New Mexico, to my RV calendar based on my desire to eat breakfast burritos every day. Seriously, that’s how I often plan my trips, based on places that I hear talked about a lot or read about with a great food scene. My nine favorite restaurants to experience in Albuquerque only whet my appetite for more Southwestern cuisine, so we (me and the hubby) are already talking about wintering there again this year. Here are the places that we really liked and are highly popular — plus the things we liked at each — in alphabetical order.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nickelodeon series to begin filming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Paramount+ series will begin filming in Albuquerque this month. The Loud House is a live-action adaptation of a popular Nickelodeon animated series. The Loud House live-action series will see the real-life versions of the Loud family from Nickelodeon’s A Loud House Christmas. It will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy with 10 sisters, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
oilcity.news

NCFD: Pepple brothers sent to assist on largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Fire District announced Sunday that two brothers with NCFD have been sent to assist on the Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico. Fire Captain Darek Pepple and Fire Engineer Darin Pepple will assist on the fire burning about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The Calf Canyon Fire and the Hermits Peak Fire have burned a combined 317,920 acres as of Monday morning, making this the largest wildfire incident in New Mexico’s history, according to information from the wildfire’s managers.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico primaries, Deputy’s confusion, Hot with storms, Arroyo trespassers, Zoo upgrades

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight Austin Trout is ready for his next challenge in the ring Low voter turnout so far for primary election in Bernalillo County Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ Paramount accused of copyright infringement over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Italy seizes […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrnm.gov

City of Rio Rancho Fireworks Reminders

The Fourth of July is a time of celebration for communities across the nation. Family picnics and other outdoor activities are planned for many in Rio Rancho. The tradition of using fireworks to celebrate America’s Independence Day has created additional risks of starting fires in open fields, yards, and the Rio Grande Bosque.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Sanchez Unseats Montoya in District 40 and Herrera, Romero Hold On

Three moderate challengers contested three comparatively progressive incumbent state representatives in the valley for the June 7 Democratic primary. One of them was successful. Joseph Sanchez defeated incumbent Roger Montoya to run to win back his state House seat in District 40. Sanchez won 57 percent of votes, according to...
ESPANOLA, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico Democratic AG Candidate Torrez Seems Independent

Negativity is a turnoff. I’ve received a flood of slick, misleading mailers from Brian Colón’s side attacking Torrez, though none from Torrez. I hear both sides’ TV ads are vicious, Torrez saying Colón advocates defunding the police (an absurdity) and Colón hammering us with misleading statistics suggesting that Torrez, who seems quite competent, is a real Sad Sack as Bernalillo County District Attorney.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
nhonews.com

Navajo fire crews tackle fires

The Navajo Interagency Hotshot crew completed their first week helping contain the 300,000 acre Calf Canyon Fire near Las Vegas, New Mexico. Navajo Scouts finish working on the Black Fire on the Gila National Forest in New Mexico.
NAVAJO, NM
Be My Travel Muse

15 of the Best Things to do in Albuquerque

I’ve seen Albuquerque described as a desolate wasteland with little to no tourism appeal. I’m a little suspicious of any such description, because truthfully, I think there’s something interesting about any destination you go to that is far from home. That said, Albuquerque is one of the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm chances push west, burn scar flooding possible

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will feature Albuquerque’s best chance for measurable rainfall, with isolated showers and storms expected mainly along and east of the Continental Divide. A drying trend will follow us into the weekend, along with possible record breaking heat. Showers and storms are expected to pop up Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster SNAP benefit applications start tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People applying for Disaster snap benefit applications can do so starting June 7 and ending June 13. Human services say the best way to apply is in person at one of the following locations: John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, Albuquerque New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, Las Vegas Juan […]
KRQE News 13

What’s under construction at the Albuquerque Zoo?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is out across New Mexico, making the Albuquerque Zoo one of the most popular places in the state for kids and families this time of year. But if you go, you’ll also notice there’s plenty of construction going on around the property. So what’s being built out? And what new animals […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

