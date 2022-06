Effective: 2022-06-08 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Attala; Chickasaw; Choctaw; Clay; Hinds; Itawamba; Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Lee; Lowndes; Madison; Monroe; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Pontotoc; Rankin; Scott; Warren; Webster; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 334 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATTALA CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAY HINDS ITAWAMBA KEMPER LAUDERDALE LEAKE LEE LOWNDES MADISON MONROE NESHOBA NEWTON NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PONTOTOC RANKIN SCOTT WARREN WEBSTER WINSTON

