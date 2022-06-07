ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lipscomb County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gray; Wheeler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY...EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY...EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collingsworth, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following counties, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray and Wheeler. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1006 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wellington, Clarendon, Shamrock, Mclean, Howardwick, Hedley, Dodson, Dozier, Quail, Samnorwood, Lela, Alanreed, Lutie, Lelia Lake, Kellerville, Twitty, Lake Mcclellan and Greenbelt Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gray; Wheeler FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following counties, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray and Wheeler. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1006 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wellington, Clarendon, Shamrock, Mclean, Howardwick, Hedley, Dodson, Dozier, Quail, Samnorwood, Lela, Alanreed, Lutie, Lelia Lake, Kellerville, Twitty, Lake Mcclellan and Greenbelt Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beckham, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Roger Mills The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma Beckham County in western Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1014 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles east of Allison to 3 miles northwest of Twitty, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elk City, Sayre, Cheyenne, Erick, Hammon, Reydon, Sweetwater, Strong City, Texola, Delhi, Berlin and Dempsey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR EASTERN ARMSTRONG...WHEELER...SOUTHEASTERN CARSON...GRAY COLLINGSWORTH AND DONLEY COUNTIES At 1014 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Allison to 4 miles southwest of Mclean to 9 miles west of Clarendon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clarendon, Shamrock, Briscoe, Wheeler, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Lutie, Lelia Lake, New Mobeetie, Lake Mcclellan, Twitty, Allison, Lela, Samnorwood, Quail, Kellerville and Goodnight. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 06:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Roberts; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 659 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Allison to Pampa to 10 miles south of Fritch, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Borger, Miami, Fritch, Briscoe, White Deer, Skellytown, Sanford, New Mobeetie, Allison, Lora, Kingsmill, Codman and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX

