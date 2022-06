A lifeguard at a condominium complex reported concerning matters with an unknown man June 1. The girl, 17, said the previous day, she was locked out of the gate at the pool and the man told her he could lift her over the gate. She declined his offer and said that the man later told her that he wanted her in his group pool picture that was being taken that day. She also said that he told her that there were “no hot boys to look at and just old men like me.”

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO