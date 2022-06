In-game management and substitutions deserve creditThis was far from a perfect England performance. At one point, it appeared as though they would lose consecutive games for the first time in almost four years and fail to score back-to-back for the first time in five. Germany will be disappointed not to have made more of their dominance. Credit to Gareth Southgate, though, as his substitutions spurred a late rally that ultimately brought a late equaliser from the penalty spot through Harry Kane.Southgate’s in-game management has been arguably the most scrutinised element of his time in charge, culpable in both the famous...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO