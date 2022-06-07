ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk to open up over her sexuality in new scenes

By Daniel Kilkelly
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale newcomer Mary Goskirk confides in Kim Tate about her sexuality next week. Show bosses are lining up a surprise friendship between Mary and Home Farm boss Kim, who isn't usually on good terms with many of the villagers. As Kim continues getting to know Mary...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Roberta Kerr teases new Barlow tensions as Wendy returns

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Roberta Kerr has teased some big Barlow tensions to come as her character Wendy Crozier returns to the cobbles. The actress is set to reprise her role as part of Abi Webster's custody storyline next week, as Wendy is appointed as Abi and baby Alfie's foster carer after a hearing.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

11 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Nicola is brutally attacked. Elsewhere, Mary confides in Rhona about her past, while Cain discovers the truth about Faith's illness. Here's a full collection of 11 big moments coming up. 1. Nicola is attacked. Laurel arranges to go out with Nicola and Bernice,...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Scream's David Arquette responds to Neve Campbell's exit

Scream star David Arquette has reacted to Neve Campbell leaving the franchise, bringing her 25-year stint as final girl Sidney Prescott to an end. The actress explained in a statement this week that she had quit over pay, saying: "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star reacts to claims he's been 'cut' from season 4

Stranger Things spoilers follow. Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton has addressed claims that his character had been cut from season 4. The actor stars in the hit Netflix sci-fi series alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard and more. The series is well known for having a...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Vampire Diaries star addresses whether they'd return for a reboot

The entertainment industry is all about reviving nostalgic favourites and bringing back previous cast members at the moment, and with the success of things like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Top Gun: Maverick, it's a win-win for everyone. But not every star is so keen to reprise their most famous roles. Kat...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Annie Wallace criticises Neighbours' tragic death story

Neighbours spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Annie Wallace has criticised Neighbours' decision to not give Mackenzie Hargreaves a happy ending. Mackenzie, played by Georgie Stone, is the Ramsay Street soap's first transgender character, and recently married the love of her life Hendrix Greyson on UK screens. But Mackenzie will be left...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks airs emotional aftermath of Luke Morgan's cliff fall

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks aired the emotional aftermath of Luke Morgan's deadly Mallorca cliff fall during Wednesday's (June 8) first-look episode on E4, officially confirming that Gary Lucy's character had died. The episode opened with touching scenes of Luke lying in his hospital bed as he looked back on his...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Dana Spoiler - EE

Https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/06/eastenders-star-barbara-smith-on-dana-drama-fans-are-going-to-hate-it-16780653/. Utterly depressing. Dana is a gorgeous, kind, I thought halfway intelligent young woman. Why would she look twice at that 7ft tall, 28 year old man-baby Peter?! She has a perfectly good brain doesn't she? What's going on?. He's horrible and batting way out of his league here. That...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Noah’s sentencing

I’m quite honestly surprised that ED decided to go down the route of actually sentencing Noah. I know it’s only 3 months but still. Also do you think it’s the last we see or Jack, or do you think he is just taking a little break? Also I’m surprised with his brothers sentence Joe Tate didn’t come back to try and fix things. You’d think he would!
PUBLIC SAFETY
digitalspy.com

Queens For The Night

Celebrities will transform into drag queens for a brand new ITV special. Queens For The Night is a new one-off show that will see famous faces “channel their inner drag queens and unearth the divas within a fabulous competition like no other.”. A line up of celebs will undergo...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Would Luca and Gemma make a good couple ?

Not really sure about this. Luca seems really keen but Gemma could be gravitating towards him purely to stay safe in the game. Wouldn't say they would last, but right now I believe Gemma is more compatible with Luca than with any of the other guys in there. Posts: 1,808.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Has Gemma already won?

In terms of money she going to do well from this just like last year lucinda has. In terms of money she going to do well from this just like last year lucinda has. How do you reckon reckon that .. hardly anyone anywhere has a good word for her. You have to be liked and likeable before anyone invests in you financially.
digitalspy.com

Corrie: Max

What a lovely actor Paddy Bever is becoming, I didnt realise he was 20 years old - the bit testing his cooking skills on David and Shona to impress a girl - so sweet. I hope the fact reference being made to her ex being "big" does not mean Max will get hurt by him.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Sharon’s hatred towards Janine

Linda needs a best friend like intelligent Shazza. It’s currently justified but I never understood why Sharon was gunning for Janine when she first returned. Sharon and Janine never really had much beef in previous stints. It’s currently justified but I never understood why Sharon was gunning for Janine...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First Impressions: Favourite Male Islander

Luca and Liam are the two that stood out for me. Liam more so for at least trying to make an effort with Gemma. Although he would have been better off talking to a brick wall.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks Tom info

Hi just catching up on hollyoaks and left with a question. Tom turned 18 and in herited 1 million pounds but he and Yaz stuggling for money to get a house. Are we to belive he spent all the money on the cafe and market?. Just seems far fetched that...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Drag Race and Love Is Blind stars join forces for new reality series

Geordie Shore, Love Is Blind, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Only Way Is Essex collide in Paramount+ UK's brand-new series All Star Shore. Premiering on the streaming service on Thursday, June 30, the new show sees 14 reality TV heavyweights competing for a cash prize (and possibly even each other's hearts) while living together in the Canary Islands.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

What went wrong with Got Talent?

Long post but whilst the show is now off-air for another year, I’ve been thinking- it’s still *somewhat* enjoyable (and I’m glad it doesn’t take itself too seriously anymore like it did in the very early series) but I’m constantly underwhelmed by it. I’ve felt this way for several series now. I addressed in another post that this year’s deliberations format and lack of spin-off for the lives somewhat hindered it, but really the acts themselves were just really underwhelming bar a couple of exceptions. I’m trying to look back through the years and notice when the rot really set in and *what* exactly is the rot (other than Simon and Amanda’s faces 😂)- the show has gone down in quality but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why. I think the rot first *really* started to rot in with BGT: The Champions (though it had been on the decline for ages)- that really dragged out and had a terrible format- I liked the idea of champions, but it was a mess in execution.
TV & VIDEOS

