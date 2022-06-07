ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow meets legendary Cincinnati Bengals QB and Ring of Honor inductee Ken Anderson

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Former quarterback Ken Anderson was inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals' inaugural Ring of Honor class in 2021 , and he's been effusive in his praise of current QB Joe Burrow during Burrow's first two NFL seasons.

On Monday, they met in person for the first time.

From Anderson via Twitter:

From the Bengals via Twitter:

"The real deal," Anderson said of Burrow last July, per Bengals.com . "Obviously his physical skills are apparent. I've never met him, but I think his demeanor, his leadership, his poise are just outstanding in the way these guys follow him. He's conscious of the community and he's conscious of his position. He's mature beyond his years. ... I don't know. I just know he's got what it takes. There's not much you don't like about him. From his poise, his accuracy, his arm strength, his delivery, his leadership. I think he's the whole package."

Don't forget Ken Anderson's Pro Football Hall of Fame case

Anderson has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist twice. He was considered for nomination last August as the Hall of Fame's senior candidate for its Class of 2022, but former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch instead was nominated.

Anderson, the only quarterback with four NFL passing titles without a bust in Canton, finished his career with 32,838 passing yards, 197 touchdowns, 160 interceptions and an 81.9 passer rating in 192 games.

Burrow has been interviewed by former Bengals great Boomer Esiason, and almost hit Esiason with a pass during pregame warm-ups before the Bengals' AFC Championship win in Kansas City.

Last July, Esiason said Burrow was "a better player than I ever was already."

