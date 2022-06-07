ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State misses chance at first NCAA super regional, losing to Stanford on ninth-inning comeback

By Greg Luca
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bobcats were three outs away from beating the No. 2 seed Cardinal, but Stanford rallied for three runs and a walkoff win in the bottom of the...

roundtherocktx.com

2022 UIL State Baseball Championship

The Road to Round Rock is complete for 20 Texas high school baseball teams! The 2022 UIL State Baseball Championships for Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A are set to return to Dell Diamond from June 8-11. Single-day tickets are available now at RRExpress.com/UIL. All tickets are general admission...
Gonzales Inquirer

Texas Water Safari cuts through Gonzales

The world’s toughest canoe race is making a stop through Gonzales this Sunday. The 59th Texas Water Safari kicks off in San Marcos Saturday, June 11, as paddlers around the world get together to travel through the 260-mile race. Paddlers will travel through the San Marcos River into the...
GONZALES, TX
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
LoneStar 92

Why a Central Texas Lake May Be Causing ‘Swimmer’s Itch’

A TikTok video of a woman claiming she got a skin rash after paddle boarding in a Central Texas lake has gone viral, making many people wonder if the water is safe. In the video, user Reagan Caussey (@doublerighttwix) shows the rash, which is all over her body, and mentions how uncomfortable she is while warning others to be careful. She says the rash appeared after her trip to Lady Bird Lake in Austin.
southwestern.edu

Southwestern University Closes the Class of 2026

On June 6, Southwestern University officially closed the class of 2026, marking one of the earliest dates the University has finalized its incoming class in institutional history. A record 5,557 applicants competed for the 420 available spots, an increase of 17% over last year. Additionally, the University’s acceptance rate fell...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austonia

Rekindling the Austin flame: Why burnt-out Austinites choose to stay even with the mounting woes of 'New Austin'

When Mark Coffey moved to Austin in 1986, it was the land of Stevie Ray Vaughan shows, MTV and new opportunities. Now, it may be the land of limited housing, property tax hikes and California license plates—but many are still choosing to stay for remnants of that old-school charm.Austinites love to lament the loss of “Old Austin”—they’ve been saying it since 1884. And with one-bedroom rents up 112%, home appraisal rates up 56% and the cost of living on a seemingly endless upward trend, it's hard not to see Austin's past through rose-tinted lenses.But even in money-stretching times like these,...
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for June 7, 2022: Mexico questions whether Texas can make sotol

While Mexico has a long tradition of making sotol – made from a family of spiny plants common to the Chihuahuan desert – some Texas brands have started distilling their own liquors from the plant. And: The latest on heat warnings across Texas, and what it portends for the rest of the summer amid anxieties about whether the electrical grid can stand the strain. Also: A federal judge moves to hold Texas’ foster care services in contempt as court monitors continue to find deficiencies in a system once declared unconstitutionally unsafe for children.
TEXAS STATE
