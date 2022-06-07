County Commission approves budget specifics in marathon session

In a session that stretched 10 hours to past 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, the Shelby County Commission closed out its budget season by approving a $3.39 county property tax rate and a $1.6 billion operating budget that uses $4.7 million from county reserves.

The use of the reserves is expected to more than balance out, as the current fiscal year will close at the end of this month with an estimated $5.8 million pool of unused money.

The commission also approved an annual capital budget of $85 million in what amounts to a swap of capital budgets for upcoming fiscal years, putting a larger capital budget in place for the first year instead of the second.

With the larger capital budget, the commission approves amendments that increase funding to Regional One Health Care by $7.7 million.

The operating budget includes a 5% across-the-board pay raise for county employees that the administration of county mayor Lee Harris argued would help with retention of county employees. The administration also asserted that pay raises would be better financially for employees than the county’s one-time-only bonuses that were awarded in the last fiscal year.

Last year Commissioner Edmund Ford Sr. proposed one-time-only bonuses in place of the pay raises proposed by the administration. Ultimately the commission approved both.

This budget season, county budget director Michael Thompson argued for pay raises instead of bonuses, saying the one-time bonuses hurt talent retention efforts and aren’t equitable.

The commission followed by voting down a set of six individual proposals for bonuses on a 4-6 vote.

The bonuses were proposed by several countywide elected officials outside the administration from funding in their offices from unfilled vacancies.