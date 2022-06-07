Asadero Pitic Coming Soon to Camelback Road

Asadero Pitic is the latest taco place to hit the streets of Phoenix . Look out for it right off the Camelback Road exit of Loop 101 at 9611 W. Camelback Road , next to In-N-Out Burger and JJs Bar and Billiards.

The incoming restaurant will serve tacos al carbon with Sonoran flair. With the best Sonoran-style meats cooked over a charcoal grill, Asadero Pitic sets out to delight customers with their delicious tacos, burritos, and more. To top it all off, a sauce bar will have a wide variety of complements to your meal.

At the start of June, the City of Phoenix issued a building permit for tenant improvements on this space, which will see a major facelift. The 1,437-square foot restaurant space will get a brand new sales counter, kitchen equipment, dining tables and restrooms, plus all new plumbing and electrical work.

No opening date has been announced but based on the timing of our source, it’s likely that Asadero Pitic could be ready to open towards the latter half of this year. What Now Phoenix has reached out to the owners and will post an update if more information is obtained.

Until then, check out asaderopitic.com to see what’s in store.

