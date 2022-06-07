Simurgh Bakery Continues Brick-and-Mortar Expansion in Emeryville

Hot on the heels of their new kiosk at the Ferry Building Marketplace , Simurgh Bakery will open an all-day eatery at 4125 San Pablo Ave. in Emeryville . Owner Hatice Yildiz tells What Now San Francisco that she is excited to open her new bakery-cafe towards the end of August .

Simurgh Bakery’s upcoming Emeryville location will serve an expanded menu featuring Bosnian Beef Sausages and Balkan Burgers, plus freshly-baked Turkish-style pita bread. Yildiz says they are still working out the hours, but she wants to be able to serve brunch, lunch, and early dinner.

The restaurant will offer counter service and indoor seating. While Yildiz is working on new delectable additions to the menu, she says customers can always look forward to the regular pastries and small bites that have made an impression throughout the East Bay.

Simurgh Bakery is known for their Bourek, Dolma, and their seven varieties of homemade Baklava using a recipe that Yildiz developed herself. She has successfully sold her treats at farmers markets and local grocery stores throughout the East Bay since starting her business in 2017 and now, she is taking things to the next level with two new brick-and-mortar locations.

For more information, visit www.simurghbakery.com .

