Estate of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot by North Carolina deputies last year, reaches $3 million settlement with county

By Benjamin leo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown’s family settled with Pasquotank County for $3 million, according to attorney Bakari Sellers, who represents the family and is also a CNN political analyst. CNN reached out to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office for comment on the settlement. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was killed April...

$3 Million Settlement Reached for Family of Man ‘Executed’ by N.C. Deputies

The family of a North Carolina man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in a case that sparked major protests in 2021 has reached a $3 million settlement with the county where the killing occurred, CNN reports. Pasquotank County will cough up the funds to the estate of Andrew Brown, Jr., a 42-year-old Black man who was shot in the back of the head as he tried to drive away from deputies serving a warrant for his arrest. While local prosecutors found the shooting to be justified, the family called Brown’s killing an “execution,” saying he was “ambushed” by deputies and gunned down despite being unarmed. While the deputies involved faced no charges for the shooting, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said they would be retrained and face unspecified disciplinary action, admitting that “we could do better.” Lawyers for Brown’s estate filed a $30 million civil-rights lawsuit in July 2021 alleging that excessive force was used, and the FBI has opened a federal civil-rights investigation into the killing.
