California State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday California's 20th Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 20th Congressional District of California , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 11, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Nonpartisan primary for U.S. House California District 20

Candidates(5):

  • Kevin McCarthy
  • James Davis (R)
  • Ben Dewell (D)
  • James Macauley (R)
  • Marisa Wood (D)
Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:

Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

