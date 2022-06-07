A junk drawer that collects everything that has no place, an expanding waistline that we try to overlook, a task at work that we’ve been avoiding for days, a conversation we know won’t be fun but will eventually be healing, appointments for our soul to manage things left untouched for far too long… we are some misfit toys, us humans.

Why is it often so hard for us to do all the best things?

We do so much good! But “best?” Best comes with challenges.

It’s the age-old difference between obedience and sacrifice. It’s not that sacrifice isn’t valuable, it’s just that giving twenty dollars to someone struggling doesn’t pay off that credit card that’s stressing you out, and we sometimes do “good” things in lieu of doing the “best” things that we’re afraid to do.

But, for a moment, imagine how much good we could all accomplish together if the best things in our life were well-considered and managed?

How free would you be without the extra weight or debt? How much peace would your heart feel if you got brave and had that conversation, settling a relationship issue that’s been a dark cloud for and while (or at least beginning the process)?

How much more could you serve if you moved your body every day and nurtured the strength you had, rather than ignoring the loss of mobility you’re enduring?

The Holy Spirit recently highlighted some of Paul’s words that have made all the difference for me.

In Philippians, Paul says, “It is God who works in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure.” (2:13)

How did I never notice?! Seems like the saying, “when the student is ready, the teacher arrives.”

I finally understood - I could ask God, not just for power, but for desire! I have asked the Holy Spirit each day since to give me the “want to” to do the best things, and true to form, He’s been faithful.

Why is it such a difficult thing for most of us to do what’s best for us? I’m not sure. But I do know that God knew this about us, and He offers help.

Remember, when you ask the Lord for strength, add to that, “God, help me want to do the best thing.”

Amanda Hoggard is Connections Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. She can be reached via email at amandajhoggard@gmail.com.