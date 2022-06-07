ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sky take on the Mystics, aim for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago Sky (7-3, 5-0 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (7-5, 4-4 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Sky take on Washington.

The Mystics have gone 4-4 against Eastern opponents. Washington ranks sixth in college basketball with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Elena Delle Donne averaging 5.3.

The Sky are 5-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 31.6% from downtown. Dana Evans leads the Sky shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sky won 91-82 in the last matchup on June 5. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 15 points, and Tianna Hawkins led the Mystics with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Mystics. Delle Donne is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Candace Parker is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Sky. Emma Meesseman is averaging 11.3 points for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Sky: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million on Tuesday while the Braves argued for $9.2 million. A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit...
MLB
The Associated Press

Alabama’s Mercy Chelengat wins NCAA 10,000-meter title

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Alabama junior Mercy Chelengat won the 10,000 meters at the opening day of the women’s NCAA track and field championships Thursday. Washington junior Haley Herberg led by 25 second but the pack finally caught up to her. Chelengat, the runner-up last year, finished in 32 minutes, 37.08 seconds. followed by Rice sophomore Grace Forbes. Herberg fell to seventh.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado track and field’s 4×400 men’s relay team finishes 19th at nationals

Colorado’s 4×400-meter men’s relay team finished 19th at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships semifinal on Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon. The Buffs, who were competing in the event for the first time in program history, initially finished 7th in their heat and 20th overall with a time of 3 minutes, 6.12 seconds, but they then moved up to 6th and 19th, respectively, after Baylor was disqualified. The four Buffaloes that made history were Tyler Williams, Ian Gilmore, Garrett Nelson and Aaron McCoy. This quartet set the second-fastest time of the season for themselves, narrowly missing their season-best of 3 minutes, 5.50 seconds that was set in Arkansas in the NCAA West Prelims. That time made the Buffs an automatic qualifier and was the second-fastest time in CU history. The Buffs were also able to help the program extend a now 20-season streak of having a men’s representative compete at nationals.  Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Guardians rally to win without Francona, A’s lose 9th in row

CLEVELAND (AP) — After Terry Francona got done railing at the umpires, the Guardians rallied without their manager. Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians scored six runs after Francona was ejected for an 8-4 win Thursday night over the Oakland Athletics, who dropped their ninth straight.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy