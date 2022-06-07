COVID-19: How Cases in the Merced, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 698,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 5, bringing the total count to more than 83.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 33.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 21.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Merced, CA metro area consists of just Merced County. As of June 5, there were 26,815.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Merced residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,875.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Merced metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Merced, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 5 per 100,000 residents 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 67,549 37,381.6 939 519.6 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 56,166 37,272.3 447 296.6 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 137,976 29,871.5 1,490 322.6 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 44,421 28,578.9 372 239.3 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 243,052 27,381.8 2,336 263.2 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,244,672 27,292.6 14,121 309.6 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,586,968 27,072.2 38,914 293.7 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 72,773 26,815.7 824 303.6 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 261,991 26,611.0 2,765 280.8 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 138,819 25,556.1 1,657 305.0 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 847,261 25,550.1 5,292 159.6 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 183,277 24,680.3 2,241 301.8 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 41,001 23,773.0 349 202.4 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 191,459 22,597.4 1,503 177.4 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 97,435 22,481.0 737 170.0 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 95,580 21,486.9 693 155.8 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 93,193 21,092.5 452 102.3 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 59,424 21,060.0 482 170.8 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 37,481 20,914.3 564 314.7 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 28,690 20,548.2 144 103.1 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 473,595 20,449.0 4,206 181.6 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 54,540 19,907.9 263 96.0 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 377,164 18,973.5 2,415 121.5 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 94,643 18,937.2 491 98.2 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 861,358 18,321.6 5,060 107.6 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 40,996 18,154.5 427 189.1

