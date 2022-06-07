ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Nelsonville honors Hope Woodson

By Kevin Wiseman Messenger Sports Editor
 3 days ago

NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville City Park was buzzing on Sunday, as dozens of youth players gathered with their families and coaches for opening day.

It was a scene that Hope Woodson would love to see.

The teams held a parade on Sunday, marching to Field No. 2 at the city park.

Nearly 44 years after he passed, Woodson was properly honored on Sunday.

Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank officially declared that Field No. 2 be named Hope Woodson Field.

Woodson spent his entire life in Nelsonville, and spent countless summers on the baseball diamonds at Nelsonville City Park working with youth.

Many of those former players were also on hand, as Woodson’s daughter, Ada-Woodson Adams accepted the honor on the family’s behalf.

“I just want to thank the city for dedicating this field to my father,” Adams said. “He loved what he was doing with the youth. All of his life was dedicated to sports. His only wish as he worked with young people, that they remember to have integrity, to be fair, to be good sports and play the game as best they could. He said everybody’s a winner if you play as hard as you can.”

Rudy Schultz is the Parks and Recreation Manager in Nelsonville, and helped organize Sunday’s activities. He said Woodson would come early in the morning and work throughout the day with youth baseball players, even catching behind the plate without using a glove.

Woodson was born on Dec. 17, 1906 in Nelsonville, graduating from Nelsonville High School.

He married Grace Whitfield, and the two had six children. Hope Woodson volunteered to serve during World War II.

“Out of great respect, admiration and appreciation of Mr. Hope Austin Woodson’s hard work, thoughtfulness, selflessness and generosity, the city of Nelsonville would like to dedicate baseball field No. 2 at Nelsonville City Park in memory of Mr. Woodson,” said Frank, reading a resolution passed by city council.

“I’m so thankful that I’m able to be here today at 83 to see this dedication happen for my father,” Adams said. “He would be extremely pleased to know that Nelsonville remembers him and what he gave to the youth of Nelsonville.”

Adams recalled being coached by her dad when she was in youth sports.

“He didn’t want you to take it easy,” she said. “Every ball that hit you in the leg or in the stomach, he said that was a lesson. Next time, keep your eye on the ball. Keeping your eye on the ball is also a good motto in life, because as you grow and experience new things, if you keep your eye on the ball, you’re going to be successful at whatever you choose to do.”

Baseball games took place on Sunday on all four fields at the city park. Shultz was once a youth player being coached by Woodson, and now he was overseeing Sunday’s events for the next generation of athletes.

Woodson’s legacy will continue to live on for as long as games are played at Nelsonville City Park.

“I’m sure some of you that our standing here today probably have some great stories of things my father used to do,” Adams said. “All I ask you to do is pass those stories and memories on to the young people here who are going to play some baseball today.”

