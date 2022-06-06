ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID-19 cases continue to rise

 4 days ago

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 573. An email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on June 3 said that the...

Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed during finals week

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 581. An email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on June 8 said that all eight cases were confirmed on June 6. All individuals tested positive between the dates of May 31 and June 6 and were last seen on campus between May 23 and June 6.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Highly-ranked Lennox Academy has 100% minority enrollment, 97% average graduation rate

A charter high school in Lennox is making headlines, ranking as one of the top schools in Los Angeles, California, and across the country.Lennox Mathematics, Science, and Technology Academy's student enrollment is 100% minorities. But the school has a 97% average graduation rate, and is ranked seventh in Los Angeles, 19th across California, and 21st out of 21,000 U.S. high schools.The school's motto is "Familia Ganas Y Orgullo," which translates to "Family, Desire and Pride." It''s a motto that resonates strongly with students like sophomore Cecilia Alfaro."You actually feel that when you come here. All the teachers know your names,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County health officials say COVID transmission remain high, but precautions can allow for safe summer

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer expressed confidence Thursday that residents can safely enjoy summer if they take proper precautions."As we're beginning our summer with a lot of uncertainty regarding the trajectory of the pandemic ... I do remain hopeful, because we all have more knowledge, more experience and more tools than ever before that we can use to protect ourselves and those that are most vulnerable," Ferrer said Thursday. "By layering in these common-sense safety measures that address the very real risk during times of high transmission, we can feel comfortable doing many of our customary summer activities."Meanwhile Thursday, Ferrer noted the sharp rise in infections among school students and staff and reported more outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities as the county reported 4,846 new COVID infections.Ferrer also announced seven new COVID-related deaths Thursday, raising the virus-related death toll to 32,193.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach--would you live here?

(Kirk Wester/Adobe Stock Images) Long Beach, California is not just a favorite name drop in rapper Snoop Dogg's lyrics, but it's also one of the biggest cities in California. "Long Beach has a 2020 population of 452,917. The average household income in Long Beach is $86,806 with a poverty rate of 16.83%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,324 per month, and the median house value is $556,100. The median age in Long Beach is 34.9 years, 34.2 years for males, and 35.6 years for females."
LONG BEACH, CA
OC cases up, deaths decline

Three of the four major metrics – including new cases – used to measure the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County showed increases in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, confirmed new cases were at 4,206, with a four-day average to 1051.5. That compares to Friday’s average of 1,030.
LA County reports 14,000 New COVID cases over 3 day period

Los Angeles County reported over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, health officials announced Monday.The county reported 5,708 new cases on Saturday, 4,404 on Sunday and 4,282 on Monday.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,004,975. Health officials mention that the actual case number is likely much higher due to home tests that are not always reported to authorities.Meanwhile Monday, the county reported 15 virus-related deaths bringing the death toll to 32,168.There were 530 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Monday, down from 540 on Sunday. "The continued high rate of transmission in the county is concerning, particularly for those at elevated risk," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "Using all the tools at hand to lower the risk of transmission remains the best approach for enjoying the summer. In addition to masking indoors and staying up to date on vaccinations, knowing your status in certain situations is an important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19."The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3.6% as of Monday, down from 5% on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon to close

A longtime staple of the Los Angeles community will close its doors next year, citing escalating costs to operate. The Farmer John meatpacking plant, located in Vernon for more than 90 years, is expected to cease all operations in the early part of 2023 as the parent company, Smithfield Foods, Inc., plans to move most of their business located on the West Coast to different regions."Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," a statement released early Friday morning said. They said that customers on the West Coast would still receive services and product from...
VERNON, CA
Is it the end for the lush lawns of Los Angeles?

"The era of the lush lawn is over," declares Lynne Toby, a pensioner who has lived in Los Angeles for 40 years. Ms Toby's attitude toward grass lawns has changed over the years. She wanted a lawn when her son was young and playing sport. But once he stopped, she let it die.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
West Nile Virus detected in Los Angeles County

West Nile Virus has been detected in Los Angeles County for the first time this year, authorities said. Three dead crows in the North Hills neighborhood tested positive for West Nile virus on May 26, according to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District. So far this year, there haven’t been any mosquito samples that have […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Top 5 places of worship near El Camino College worth visiting

The coronavirus prevented religious people from worshiping at their usual place of worship. As a result, several of these religious groups were forced to hold their services inside their homes. However, now that these services have opened, there are more opportunities to participate in worship. According to a Pew Research...
TORRANCE, CA
Water Use Warning Issued Again for Two L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Free drive-thru grocery distribution in Lake LA June 15

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County next week at Stephen Sorensen Park, at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in the park’s parking lot.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA

