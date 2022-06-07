ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Beijing Resort To Reopen This Month With Capacity Restrictions

By Nancy Tartaglione
 2 days ago
After more than a month of pandemic-related restrictions, Beijing began a return to normal on Monday. Today, the Universal Beijing Resort said it will resume operations on June 15 in a phased approach. In a memo titled “Restart the blockbuster fun,” the resort’s website noted that online ticket sales start up again on June 11 — that’s one day after the release of Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion in China .

The resort, which originally opened in September 2021 and temporarily shuttered in May as Covid cases surged in the capital, includes themed areas from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Minion Land and Jurassic World Isla Nublar as well as a CityWalk and two hotels.

The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Hotel will open to the public on June 14 as will Universal CityWalk Beijing. The theme park kicks back into gear on the 15th.

All will operate at 75% capacity with guests required to provide a 72-hour negative NAT test result upon arrival. Temperature checks will be in place and guests are reminded to follow Team Member guidance and pandemic prevention guidelines which include wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and taking personal protection measures during their visit.

Some venues may be unavailable in the early phase, while the resort said it will “pay close attention” to the pandemic control situation and “evaluate and adjust operational arrangements in a timely manner according to government policies.”

China has a zero-Covid policy, but has been gradually loosening restrictions in the major cities. According to Bloomberg, 18 of the country’s 31 mainland provinces had no cases in the past week, and no province had more than 20 cases a day on average.

Although Shanghai has ended its strict lockdown, the Shanghai Disney Resort on Tuesday posted a “friendly reminder” that its park and hotels remain temporarily closed with no confirmed date for reopening.

