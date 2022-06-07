ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

New Zealand Rugby apologises to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate after culture review

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand Rugby has apologised to Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate after the hooker alleged she suffered a mental breakdown because of former coach Glenn Moore. Moore, who denies the player's claims, stepped down in April after Ngata-Aerengamate's comments led to a damning cultural review of...

www.bbc.com

