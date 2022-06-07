ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday California's 19th Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
All U.S. House districts , including the 19th Congressional District of California , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 11, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Nonpartisan primary for U.S. House California District 19

Candidates(4):

  • Jimmy Panetta
  • Douglas Deitch (D)
  • Dalila Epperson (R)
  • Jeff Gorman (R)
Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

