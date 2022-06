Julia Garner, known for her roles as Ruth Langmore in Ozark and Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna, may be taking on the lead role of Madonna in her upcoming biopic. According to reports, the 28-year-old actress was offered the role of the pop icon after a “grueling” audition process that needed “a skilled singer and dancer.” Garner supposedly beat the likes of Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira, and she and her team are currently “considering and expected to accept the offer.” It has not been confirmed as of writing, however.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO