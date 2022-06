The promises of solid-state batteries such as longer range, faster charging times, and being free from rare earth metals will most definitely make electric vehicles (EVs) mainstream. Among the numerous solid-state battery start-ups out there, Colorado-based Solid Power seems to be ahead of everyone else, thanks to BMW and Ford investing in the company. These two companies could be the first to benefit from Solid Power’s new technology, but that also means they’ll share some DNA.

