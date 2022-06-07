ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Basketball Drops KD 15 EP in "Psychic Purple" Colorway

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas just released a new colorway to Kevin Durant‘s signature KD 15 EP. Called the “Psychic Purple” colorway, the sneaker features a wavy pattern on its multi-layered knitted uppers where...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low "Space Jam"

The classic Air Jordan 11 continues to be an inspiration for upcoming Jordan Brand silhouettes. Recently, the brand’s newest model, the Two Trey was revealed and showcased many of the Jordan 11 design elements fused into the silhouette. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is...
APPAREL
Person
Kevin Durant
hypebeast.com

An adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 High "Wave Runner" Sample Has Surfaced

It’s been seven years since Kanye West has been signed with the family, and together both parties have undoubtedly created one of the biggest sneaker empires that the industry has ever laid eyes on. Of all of the silhouettes that the creative genius has cooked up with the brand, the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 has been one of the most impactful as it has spawned an entire movement of “dad shoes.” Having already been fashioned in a bevy of colorways, the model may be entering its next chapter shortly as an adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 High “Wave Runner” sample has surfaced.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Carbon" Release Date Revealed

Kanye West's Yeezy brand has grown so much over the last few years. This is a brand that has a ton of offerings and while they are constantly delivering new shoes, there is no doubt that Kanye likes to play the classics. One such classic is the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 which has gotten a brand new iteration called CMPCT. This sneaker takes the 350 V2 design and gives it a whole new upper all while keeping the silhouette of the bottom half.
APPAREL
fadeawayworld.net

Carmelo Anthony’s 15-Year-Old Kiyan Looks Amazing In 1-On-1 Duels: "That Step Back Hesi Jumper Is Fire"

Almost every current NBA superstar has a kid following in their footsteps, as they try to become NBA players too and have the same or bigger success than their fathers. The most famous cases are LeBron James and Bronny James, Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade, but they're not the only ones trying to help their children play in the association a couple of years from now.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “Crocodile”

It took a while for Crocs to be cool, and a lot of the credit should be directed towards the name of Salehe Bembury, the footwear dynamo who has been easily killing it with the several collaborative projects he’s embarked on for the last half decade. Knighted as one of 2021’s best sneaker releases (the word sneaker being used rather leniently), his Crocs Pollex Clog has garnered praise from both the footwear and architecture world for a design that seemingly blends modern and organic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Nike’s N7 Collection Is Introducing a New Air Max 95

Nike’s N7 imprint – the initiative that supports Native American and Indigenous youth culture across the nation – has seen collaborations with sporing stars Lauren Schad and Kyrie Irving on sneakers that look to champion the communities they come from. Now, the N7 collection welcomes a new...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

First seen in late October 2021, the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low is finally set to (re)release on Friday, May 20th. Inspired by the Far East, Edison Chen’s latest Jumpman-branded collaboration indulges in a clean “Black,” “Classic Jade” and “Fire Red” color palette. Textured uppers mostly boasts in a pitch-dark tone that allows for any and all contrasting hues and details to revel that much more in the spotlight. CLOT’s logo makes its way across the retro (and its packaging), while a number of heritage-driven touches land throughout the low-top Jordan 5‘s upper and sole unit.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 36 Low "Light Orewood Brown"

A new colorway has arrived for the latest Air Jordan 36 Low, this time released in a “Light Orewood Brown.”. The color scheme is a muted release that sees the low-top pair of Air Jordan 36 dressed in a light orewood brown, with anecdotes of crimson and black to highlight the black tongue and speckled shoelace. The upper features a minimal yet durable jacquard leno-weave that is reinforced by a TPU ribbon. The shoe also comes with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked on top of a Zoom Air unit underneath the forefoot for extra responsiveness and comfort. The midsole is outlined by a peach crimson color to match the Jumpman logo on the tongue while a marbled outsole rounds out the shoe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 "French Blue" Rumored Release Date Revealed

The Air Jordan 13 has been receiving a ton of new colorways over the last few years and fans cannot seem to get enough. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how this is a classic late 90s shoe with a lot of wearability. Sure, it might be overshadowed by other silhouettes, but it is still a solid choice for any sneakerhead to put on their feet.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end. The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a...
APPAREL
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
BROOKLYN, NY

