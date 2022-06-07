ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Couple Debut

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter confirming her relationship status back in April, Lizzo has finally revealed her mystery man at the event for her new Amazon Prime Video reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The “About Damn Time” artist stunned in a vibrant fuchsia mini dress by Valentino with...

Vogue

The Red-Carpet Reinvention Of Megan Fox Continues In David Koma

Megan Fox’s style transformation has been nothing short of epic. In recent months, the actor has been spotted in several looks that have solidified her spot as a bonafide fashion plate. Earlier this spring, the actor, who became a household name after starring in Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise, wore an alluring KNWLS off-duty outfit that immediately piqued our interest. She’s capable of shutting down the red carpet, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Heidi Klum's daughter wows in daring cut-out outfit – and her mom looks incredible too

Heidi Klum is typically the center of attention wherever she goes, but she was forced to share the limelight with her daughter Leni on Monday. The AGT judge and her model offspring walked the red carpet together at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre at the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion and both women looked incredible – but it was the 18-year-old who really stole the show.
CELEBRITIES
Lizzo
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in ripped shorts for long-awaited announcement

Carrie Underwood shared some long-awaited news with fans on Monday – but many were left divided by her announcement. The country music singer pulled out all the stops to make sure she looked incredible for her big reveal, rocking a pair of tiny, two-tone denim shorts that featured a frayed hem and ripped detailing on her thighs. Carrie added a matching denim jacket with silver fringing across the sleeves, which she wore over a nude-colored tasseled crop top that highlighted her sculpted abs.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print

Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
CELEBRITIES
#Carpet
Footwear News

Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties

Click here to read the full article. To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about). The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold. Known for her...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman wows fans as she dazzles in sheer sequin crop-top

As Nicole Kidman promotes back to back movie and series releases including Roar and The Northman, her looks on the red carpet only get better and better!. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. While known for dazzling audiences in fabulous gowns of all sorts...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Lizzo Calls Out ‘Ugly Men’ Who Mock Women by Using Her Name

Lizzo has had enough with her name being used as an insult. The music star—whose new album Special arrives next month—had a special announcement for her Twitter followers over the weekend, as she called out men who use “Lizzo” to mock women. “Dudes be ugly w...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Accepts the Icon Award in Sparkling Multicolored Dress With Wrap-Around Sandals at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige pulled out a head-turning ensemble to accept the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul was bestowed with the honor by Janet Jackson. Blige is the 11th artist to receive the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Entertainment
Amazon
Instagram
Celebrities
Footwear News

Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Shakira Teaches You the Robot Dance in Harem Pants & Prada Combat Boots for ‘Dancing With Myself’ Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira made a case for combat boots as dancing gear in her latest Instagram post yesterday. The singer fashioned a velour set into an edgy on-the-clock dance ensemble. She wore a cropped long-sleeved shirt with a turtle neck and matching harem pants. The low-waisted trousers had a loose fit and a particularly baggy detail at the center, giving her more freedom and comfort to dance. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Winona Ryder Exudes ’90s Grunge-Glamour in 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs in New Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Fashion designer’s are known for getting their friends involved when it’s time to churn out a new campaign. Marc Jacobs did just that, by reuniting with longtime muse and friend Winona Ryder to unveil its J Marc shoulder bag. Ryder’s appearance as the face of the J Marc shoulder bag comes shortly after her hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things” dropped volume 1 of its highly anticipated fourth season on May 27. The campaign serves as the official launch of the new accessory, which is available today and comes in a variety of colors including...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Here's Your First Look at Volume 2 of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Netflix has unveiled its first teaser image for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4. The new photo, depicted above, shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in what appears to be outside the ICBM silo in Nevada, implying she’s back in action after training with Dr. Brenner AKA papa.
TV SERIES

