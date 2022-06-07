ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ford, Kiowa, Meade, Pawnee by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards;...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gray; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER...SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Lipscomb to near Canadian to 4 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, New Mobeetie, Lora, Glazier, Codman and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAY COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER...SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Lipscomb to near Canadian to 4 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, New Mobeetie, Lora, Glazier, Codman and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lipscomb and Hemphill Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles north of Glazier to Lake Marvin to 5 miles north of Briscoe. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Canadian, Higgins, Glazier and Lake Marvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX

