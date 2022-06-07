ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian markets mixed after Wall St bond sell-off

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXmGX_0g2kQEDg00

Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after a bond sell-off on Wall Street fueled anxiety about a possible U.S. economic slowdown and Australia raised interest rates.

Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The yen, trading at two-decade lows, fell further to below 132 to the dollar.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% on Monday and the market price of a 10-year Treasury bond fell. That increased its yield, or the difference between the day's price and the payout at maturity.

The difference between the short- and long-term Treasury yields is narrowing, which is “making me a little nervous,” because it suggests investors think a U.S. recession is more likely, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report.

“I don’t think the U.S. is at stagflation yet,” or a period with high inflation and low growth, “but if oil stays above $120.00 a barrel, it might soon be,” Halley said.

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.2% to 3,243.17 after Chinese authorities eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other major cities.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 28,032.94 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.5% to 21,544.06.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 sank 1.4% to 7,110.00 after the Australian central bank raised a key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, its biggest margin in 22 years, to cool inflation that is at a two-decade high.

The Kospi in Seoul tumbled 1.6% to 2,628.61 and India's Sensex opened down 1.1% at 55,060.01. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Jakarta advanced.

Markets are swinging between gains and losses as investors weigh evidence about whether the Fed 's rate hikes can cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high without tipping the U.S. economy into recession.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,121.43 after being up as much as 1.5% during the day. The index is 13.5% below its Jan. 3 peak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%, to 32,915.78. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.4% to 12,061.37.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between the market price and the payout if held to maturity, jumped back above 3% to 3.04%, up from 2.95% late Friday.

The Treasury yield is moving toward its levels from early and mid-May. Then, it reached its highest point since 2018 amid expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively.

Buyers of long-term bonds usually demand a higher payout in exchange for tying up their money for longer periods. A flattening of the yield curve, or the long-term payout falling to match short-term bonds, is seen as an indicator of a possible recession because it shows investors expect economic conditions to be worse than they are now.

Economists at Goldman Sachs said in a research note they still see the Fed and its chair, Jerome Powell, on course to walk the line successfully and engineer a “soft landing” for the economy. That was more encouraging than some of the warnings that dragged on markets last week, including one from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who said he’s preparing for an economic “hurricane.”

On Wall Street, companies in the solar power industry were some of the biggest gainers after President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and exempted panels from Southeast Asia from tariffs for two years.

Twitter slipped 1.5% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk threatened to call off his deal to buy the company, saying Twitter was refusing to hand over data about possible fake accounts. Shares of Tesla rose 1.6%.

In currency markets, the yen fell to 132.89 to the dollar from Monday's 132.01.

The yen has weakened because Japanese interest rates have stayed near record lows while rates are rising in the United States and Europe. That helps Japanese exporters but pushes up the prices consumers and manufacturers pay for imported goods and materials.

The euro fell to $1.0673 from $1.0691.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 62 cents to $119.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 37 cents the previous day to $118.50. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 56 cents to $120.07 per barrel in London. It lost fell 21 cents the previous session to $119.51.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About China

Elon Musk knows he has become the most influential chief executive officer in the world. With this new power, he now uses his Twitter account, which has more than 96.8 million followers, to share the issues that interest and concern him. The billionaire entrepreneur sees no limit to the subjects...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip on worries over rising inflation and rate hikes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.52%, S&P 0.62%, Nasdaq 0.85%. June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday on concerns over risks from rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s plan to further raise interest rates, while Kohl’s Corp rose on news about a potential sale.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Elon Musk
CBS Miami

Why gas prices are near $5 a gallon and how high they'll go

MIAMI - Another day, another record for US gas prices. The US average for the price of a gallon of regular gas hit $4.96 according to the most recent reading from AAA Wednesday. It marked the 12th straight day, and the 29th time in the last 30 that gas has set a record in America. For much of the country, $5 gas is already here. There are now 17 states with averages of $5 or above. Idaho, Ohio and Pennsylvania became the latest states to cross that threshold. The highest priced state remains California, with a state average of $6.39...
The Independent

Senator hits back after being accused of boasting about electric car amid record gas prices

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office has defended her remarks on how driving an electric vehicle (EV) had made gas prices irrelevant – and sparked much hysteria among conservative commentators.The Michigan senator spoke on Tuesday about how driving from her home state to Washington DC in her EV meant that she hadn’t needed to consider the current high price of gas.She made the comments during a Senate Finance Committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that touched on inflation concerns. Senator Stabenow remarked that she “went by every single gas station and it didn’t matter” how high the gas price...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Wall St#U S Economy#Asian#Treasury#Oanda#Chinese#The Hang Seng#S P Asx 200#Australian
The Independent

At least 10 people killed and nearly 300,000 evacuated after flooding in China’s Hunan

At least 10 people were killed by flooding and 286,000 evacuated after torrential rain triggered flooding in the mountainous province of Hunan in central China, said the country’s officials.Another three have been reported missing in the region due to the flooding and more than 2,700 houses have been damaged, said provincial official Li Dajian.More than a week of torrential rain and storms have battered the province, reported Chinese state media.According to some monitoring stations in Hunan, this is a historic level of rainfall the province has witnessed, reported Xinhua, without specifying the amount of recorded rain.Heavy rain has affected...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
India
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNBC

S&P 500 falls 1% as investors gauge chances of economic slowdown

Stocks fell on Wednesday as investors monitored signs of a potential economic slowdown and kept an eye on the bond market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 269.24 points, or 0.81%, to close at 32,910.90. The S&P 500 slid 1.08% to finish at 4,115.77, while Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.73% to 12,086.27.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street falls with U.S. Treasury yields above 3%

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3% level and oil prices jumped, fanning worries about inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The S&P 500 ended down more than 1% in the broad sell-off, snapping a two-day...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Euro Zone Shares Slide 1% After ECB Hints At Bigger Rate Hike In Sept

European shares hit session lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank signalled a higher interest rate hike in September as it raised its inflation forecast and cut economic growth expectations for the year. The STOXX euro zone stocks index, which recouped almost all its session losses after the central...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices face big volatility as spare capacity dries up

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - After more than a year of pressure from the United States and other top oil consuming countries, OPEC+ finally agreed to accelerate oil supply increases last week to tame runaway fuel prices and slow inflation. But that will leave producers with very little spare capacity,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ryanair forces South African passengers to complete quiz in Afrikaans and refuses boarding to those who can’t

Ryanair is forcing South African passport holders to complete a quiz in Afrikaans in order to board flights to the UK, despite the language being used by just 12 per cent of the population.The airline has said that those who will not or are unable to complete it will be refused boarding.The move is to weed out those travelling on fake passports, the low-cost carrier has said.“Due to the high prevalence of fraudulent South African passports, we require passengers travelling to the UK to fill out a simple questionnaire issued in Afrikaans,” said a Ryanair spokesperson. “If they are unable...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy