Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes the Boston Celtics must make two key changes in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors crushed the Celtics in Game 2, and it was quite clear Steve Kerr’s men are on another level when their offense clicks. With that said, Johnson believed Boston needs to match that by making adjustments to free up Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, all while trying to get Marcus Smart more open looks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO