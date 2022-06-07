ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

June Event: Dinner Bunch - Fiori Italian Restaurant

 2 days ago

Meet up with the Dinner Bunch for good...

dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Secluded Castle Across from Dallas Country Club

Once upon a time, in a quiet, hilly corner of University Park, across the street from Dallas Country Club, sat what appeared to be a castle. The lush front lawn was dotted with live oaks and red oaks, Japanese maple and ash. There was a bridge over a creek, and if you peer through the trees, you'd spot a turret. It looks like something out of a Grimm's fairytale, and it's actually for sale.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford's Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery's website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
advocatemag.com

Sprouts to open Hillside Village shopping center location this fall

Neighbors have been asking for months about when Sprouts Farmers Market will open at Hillside Village shopping center, and we finally have an answer. The store tells the Advocate that the newest East Dallas location is expected to open Sept. 30. Construction has been ongoing since at least January of...
DALLAS, TX
flower-mound.com

June Trip: Artisan Theater - "Steel Magnolias"

Travel to the Artisan Theater to watch a performance of Steel Magnolias. This play is based on the inspiring movie by the same title. A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold. Before the show, please bring money for dinner at The Brickhouse Tavern (entrees $14 - $30)
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Attend the Community Activity Center's 14th Birthday Celebration

Help us celebrate the Community Activity Center's 14th birthday! For years, the CAC has enhanced the lives of residents through its classes, programs, special events, numerous amenities, and fitness center. This Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., join us at the CAC for snacks, special prizes, giveaways, and more. Members may also bring a friend for free all day to enjoy the celebration. See you there!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Power 95.9

Stunning Hotel Has Water Park & Lazy River Not Far From Texarkana

With the gas prices being so high right now, a lot of us are rethinking our summer vacation plans and staying closer to home. So how about checking out a hotel that also has a water park and lazy river? Yes, all on one property so once you are there you don't have to drive all over the place. Even better? This hotel is not far from Texarkana.
Larry Lease

5 Top Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

There are several great places to get a tasty ice cream scoop across Dallas.Lama Roscu/Unsplash. The summer heat has arrived, other than spending time at the pool or at your favorite bar, summer is the perfect time to cool off with a cone or scoop of ice cream. Don't let the current heatwave keep you from finding the perfect ice cream scoop.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas H-E-B Fans are Jealous of This New Store Coming to Fort Worth

The question is asked all the time of what new shopping experience East Texans would love to have in the area. One of the top answers to that question is H-E-B. True, Carthage and Lufkin have one, but East Texans want a more modern H-E-B experience. While no plans have been announced for East Texas, the Dallas - Fort Worth area is adding some stores with the latest being in Fort Worth.

