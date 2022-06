State and local agencies have opened an investigation into the death of a man who drowned in a reservoir in Tempe, Arizona, as three police officers allegedly stood nearby. Three Tempe police officers, who were first called to the scene to respond to a disturbance between two people, have been placed on paid administrative leave as the Tempe Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigate the death of 34-year-old Sean Bickings on May 28, according to a statement Monday from the city of Tempe.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO