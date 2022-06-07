SIM Fitness: Table Tennis **NEW TIME**

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
Matter of Balance is specifically designed to reduce the fear of falling and improve activity levels. The program includes eight two-hour classes led by trained coaches. The program enables participants to reduce the fear of falling, setting goals for increasing activity levels, making small changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance. The curriculum includes group discussions, mutual problem solving, role-play activities, exercise training, assertiveness training, and a few homework assignments.
Help us celebrate the Community Activity Center’s 14th birthday! For years, the CAC has enhanced the lives of residents through its classes, programs, special events, numerous amenities, and fitness center. This Saturday, June 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., join us at the CAC for snacks, special prizes, giveaways, and more. Members may also bring a friend for free all day to enjoy the celebration. See you there!
Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
