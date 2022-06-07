MarketBeat Podcast: Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?
Today on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.
- How today’s higher inflation, growth fears, and Fed rate hikes make today’s investment environment challenging
- Is simply staying the course the right thing to do right now, especially as many investors hold a high concentration of growth stocks in their portfolios
- With growth not working at the moment, what other asset classes should investors be adding?
- Should investors try to anticipate where the market’s going, given today’s unusual economic landscape?
- How your time horizon should guide your investment decisions as you formulate a philosophy and framework.
- Over a long time, the normal pattern of the economy is to grow, but the current environment means you should tilt toward a more defensive allocation
- What asset classes should you reduce, and which should you consider adding?
- How should you allocate your portfolio given that fixed income is declining at the same time as equities?
- Has the market already priced in some of the current risky scenarios?
- Does Nanette believe the traditional 60/40 portfolio is dead, as many analysts are saying?
- Should you be increasing your cash holding now?
- How should investors include commodities in a diversified portfolio?
- How shareholders are pressuring energy companies and affecting supply
- What is one of the few asset classes that can offer protection in a stagflation environment?
- What’s the danger of making too many portfolio shuffles to avoid losses, but perhaps missing a new rally?
- What are specific portfolio moves you can make right now to be defensive, while also being positioned for the market rebound?
