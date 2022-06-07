ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

MarketBeat Podcast: Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

By MarketBeat Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Today on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

  • How today’s higher inflation, growth fears, and Fed rate hikes make today’s investment environment challenging
  • Is simply staying the course the right thing to do right now, especially as many investors hold a high concentration of growth stocks in their portfolios
  • With growth not working at the moment, what other asset classes should investors be adding?
  • Should investors try to anticipate where the market’s going, given today’s unusual economic landscape?
  • How your time horizon should guide your investment decisions as you formulate a philosophy and framework.
  • Over a long time, the normal pattern of the economy is to grow, but the current environment means you should tilt toward a more defensive allocation
  • What asset classes should you reduce, and which should you consider adding?
  • How should you allocate your portfolio given that fixed income is declining at the same time as equities?
  • Has the market already priced in some of the current risky scenarios?
  • Does Nanette believe the traditional 60/40 portfolio is dead, as many analysts are saying?
  • Should you be increasing your cash holding now?
  • How should investors include commodities in a diversified portfolio?
  • How shareholders are pressuring energy companies and affecting supply
  • What is one of the few asset classes that can offer protection in a stagflation environment?
  • What’s the danger of making too many portfolio shuffles to avoid losses, but perhaps missing a new rally?
  • What are specific portfolio moves you can make right now to be defensive, while also being positioned for the market rebound?

Read Nanette’s articles:

https://www.hartfordfunds.com/insights/market-perspectives/nanette-abuhoff-jacobson.html

Hartford Funds educational webinars:

https://www.hartfordfunds.com/resources/webinars.html

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Is Fastly Stock a Buy or a Sell?

Content delivery network and software company Fastly (FSLY) reported revenue growth of nearly 20.7% in its last quarterly release. However, the stock has slumped nearly 64% in price year-to-date. So,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Marketbeat#Multi Asset Strategist#Hartford#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Podcast
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy