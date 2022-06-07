ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Top stars, best performances last week in Southern California high school baseball and softball (May 30-June 4)

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rlejv_0g2kKhGX00

(Lead photo by Nick Koza)

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and individual performances from the final week of the high school season in Southern California.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

SOCAL TOP STARS (May 30-June 4)

Ralphy Velazquez, Huntington Beach baseball: Velazquez hit two-run home run to break a scoreless tie in Saturday's 2-0 win over JSerra in the Division 1 So Cal regional championship game.

Grayson Bonanno, Torrey Pines baseball: Bonanno tossed a complete game shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 regional playoff win over Palos Verdes and closed out Saturday's game against Etiwanda to capture the regional championship.

Peyton Rodgers, Torrey Pines baseball: Rodgers threw a complete game shutout, striking out six batters to help the Falcons take down Rancho Bernardo 1-0 on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXUQ7_0g2kKhGX00

Andrew Coyotzi, Estancia baseball: Coyotzi had two hits including a triple and drove in four runs against Mendez on Tuesday.

Michael Rocha, Eastlake baseball: Rocha hit a grand slam in Tuesday's 9-1 win over La Sierra.

Jack Burke, Villa Park baseball: Burke had a home run, a double, and four runs batted in against Stockdale on Tuesday.

Jaden Onaca, Oaks Christian baseball: Onaca hit two home runs for the Lions in Thursday's win over Grossmont.

Brady Ebel, Etiwanda baseball: Ebel had two doubles and a triple in Thursday's 12-1 win over Birmingham.

Micaela Kastor, Oaks Christian softball: Kastor hit two home runs and drove in three runs against San Marcos on Tuesday.

Lily Knox, Oaks Christian softball : Knox had two hits including a home run in Saturday's regional championship win over Roosevelt.

Melania Ruelas, Nipomo softball: Ruelas had two walks, a double and three runs batted in against Fallbrook on Tuesday.

Mireya Rico, Bonita softball: Rico had two hits including a double and drove in two runs against Rancho Buena Vista on Tuesday.

Angelina Apodaca, Camarillo softball: Apodaca had two doubles and drove in two runs in Tuesday's 4-3 win over El Camino Real.

Sinalei Talataina, Cathedral Catholic softball: Talataina had three hits including two doubles and drove in three runs in Tuesday's loss at Torrance.

Ayanna Shaw, Mater Dei Catholic softball: Shaw had two doubles in Tuesday's 10-inning 2-0 win over Tesoro.

Morgan Trigueiro, Caruthers softball: Trigueiro tossed a five inning no-hitter against Santee, striking out seven batters.

Sophia Mendoza, Monache softball: Mendoza had three hits and drove in three runs against Elsinore on Wednesday.

Emma Martinez, Hillcrest softball: Martinez had three hits and a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's win over Escondido Charter.

Comments / 0

Related
ocsportszone.com

Six Orange County baseball players earn All-CIF Division 5 first team honors

Riley Kelly from Tustin, who has committed to pitch for UC Irvine, is among the OC players who earned All-CIF honors. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Burroughs High School junior Nick Forrest was named the CIF Division 5 player of the year and Coach Matt Magallon of Burroughs was named coach of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Camino Real#Highschoolsports#Torrey Pines#Etiwanda#Oaks Christian#Lions
iecn.com

Flores sets new GPA record as Carter High School Valedictorian!

Natalie Flores’ list of academic accomplishments is long and quite distinguished. As she walked on stage at the majestic Toyota Arena in the City of Ontario, Carter High School graduate earned the recognition of Valedictorian for the Class of 2022, and also set an academic record at her Alma Mater. Her 4.93 GPA is the highest in school history and tops among the 1,766 high school graduates in the Rialto Unified School District’s Class of 2022.
RIALTO, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

