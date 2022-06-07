Top stars, best performances last week in Southern California high school baseball and softball (May 30-June 4)

(Lead photo by Nick Koza)

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and individual performances from the final week of the high school season in Southern California.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to bodie@scorebooklive.com .

SOCAL TOP STARS (May 30-June 4)

Ralphy Velazquez, Huntington Beach baseball: Velazquez hit two-run home run to break a scoreless tie in Saturday's 2-0 win over JSerra in the Division 1 So Cal regional championship game.

Grayson Bonanno, Torrey Pines baseball: Bonanno tossed a complete game shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 regional playoff win over Palos Verdes and closed out Saturday's game against Etiwanda to capture the regional championship.

Peyton Rodgers, Torrey Pines baseball: Rodgers threw a complete game shutout, striking out six batters to help the Falcons take down Rancho Bernardo 1-0 on Thursday.

Andrew Coyotzi, Estancia baseball: Coyotzi had two hits including a triple and drove in four runs against Mendez on Tuesday.

Michael Rocha, Eastlake baseball: Rocha hit a grand slam in Tuesday's 9-1 win over La Sierra.

Jack Burke, Villa Park baseball: Burke had a home run, a double, and four runs batted in against Stockdale on Tuesday.

Jaden Onaca, Oaks Christian baseball: Onaca hit two home runs for the Lions in Thursday's win over Grossmont.

Brady Ebel, Etiwanda baseball: Ebel had two doubles and a triple in Thursday's 12-1 win over Birmingham.

Micaela Kastor, Oaks Christian softball: Kastor hit two home runs and drove in three runs against San Marcos on Tuesday.

Lily Knox, Oaks Christian softball : Knox had two hits including a home run in Saturday's regional championship win over Roosevelt.

Melania Ruelas, Nipomo softball: Ruelas had two walks, a double and three runs batted in against Fallbrook on Tuesday.

Mireya Rico, Bonita softball: Rico had two hits including a double and drove in two runs against Rancho Buena Vista on Tuesday.

Angelina Apodaca, Camarillo softball: Apodaca had two doubles and drove in two runs in Tuesday's 4-3 win over El Camino Real.

Sinalei Talataina, Cathedral Catholic softball: Talataina had three hits including two doubles and drove in three runs in Tuesday's loss at Torrance.

Ayanna Shaw, Mater Dei Catholic softball: Shaw had two doubles in Tuesday's 10-inning 2-0 win over Tesoro.

Morgan Trigueiro, Caruthers softball: Trigueiro tossed a five inning no-hitter against Santee, striking out seven batters.

Sophia Mendoza, Monache softball: Mendoza had three hits and drove in three runs against Elsinore on Wednesday.

Emma Martinez, Hillcrest softball: Martinez had three hits and a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's win over Escondido Charter.