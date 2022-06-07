ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19 again

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has contracted COVID-19 a second time.

According to WPXI-TV, the 73-year-old Democrat took to social media Monday night to say he again tested positive for the virus. He previously was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020, the news outlet reported.

“This evening, I tested positive for COVID,” Wolf tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. “My symptoms are mild. I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster. I will be isolating at home according to CDC guidance.”

The news came as the rate of new COVID-19 cases appeared to be declining domestically and globally, according to The New York Times. As of Monday, the U.S. was averaging 98,8867 new cases per day, down 8% from two weeks earlier, the newspaper reported. The worldwide average was 472,175 new cases per day, down 27% from 14 days earlier.

As for fatalities, the U.S. averaged 266 deaths per day – a decrease of 15% from two weeks earlier, the newspaper reported. The global average was 1,321 daily deaths, down 17% from 14 days earlier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported Monday that 66.7% of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About 46.9% of fully vaccinated residents have received a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the agency said.

Globally, about 65.7% of people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, compared with just 16.2% of the population in low-income countries, Oxford University’s Our World in Data project reported Monday.

