Houston, TX

Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers among three hits

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Altuve went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Mariners...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
ESPN

Darvish dazzles, Profar homers as Padres blank Mets 7-0

SAN DIEGO -- — Yu Darvish efficiently dismantled the best team in the National League. The 35-year-old right-hander held the Mets hitless until the sixth inning and Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff home run to help the San Diego Padres beat New York 7-0 on Tuesday night. Darvish (5-3)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

How Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve guided Jeremy Peña's Astros breakout

Heading into the 2022 MLB campaign, nobody had bigger shoes to fill than Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña. After five straight American League Championship Series appearances, the Astros had lost their superstar shortstop, Carlos Correa. In Houston, Correa was a Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star, a Gold...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Dillon Thomas: Contract selected

Thomas had his contract selected by the Angels on Wednesday. The 29-year-old made his MLB debut over four games for the Mariners last year, and he'll now receive a look with the Angels. Thomas has an .887 OPS over 48 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, and he'll provide outfield depth for the Halos while Mike Trout manages a groin injury.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Resumes hitting in cage

Haniger (ankle) has resumed hitting in the batting cage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger resumed light baseball activities recently, and it's encouraging to see him hitting in the cage. However, the 31-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume running. Haniger will need to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to rejoin the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Exits with apparent injury

Burger was removed from Thursday's game against the Dodgers prior to the ninth inning due to an apparent leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger appeared to be uncomfortable after fielding a grounder in the top of the sixth inning, and he seemed to be shaking out his leg while running the bases in the bottom of the eighth. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but he was replaced defensively by Yoan Moncada in the top of the ninth inning. Burger was productive before leaving the game, as he went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, three runs, a walk and a strikeout.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Another multi-hit game

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and one run scored during Wednesday's loss to Seattle. Alvarez notched his sixth three-hit game of the season and finished with multiple RBI for a second consecutive contest. Across 51 games, the lefty slugger is slashing .299/.395/.630 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Takes seat Wednesday

Longoria is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria will head to the bench Wednesday for the second time in the past three games. Thairo Estrada will start at the hot corner and bat sixth in Longoria's absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Won't start this weekend

Syndergaard won't start during the Angels' weekend series against the Mets, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Syndergaard tentatively lined up to take the mound against his former team Sunday, but the Angels have chosen to start Michael Lorenzen on Saturday followed by Patrick Sandoval on Sunday. Interim manager Phil Nevin said that the team wanted to give Syndergaard some extra rest, so the 29-year-old is slated to start Tuesday against the Dodgers.
ANAHEIM, CA

