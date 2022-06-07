ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

'They're my extended family': Former Girl Scouts honored as volunteers in Southern Tier

By Connie McKinney
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago

Amie Rouse, of Binghamton, has enjoyed watching the members of her Girl Scout troop grow up over the past 10 years.

“They’re my extended family now,” she said.

Meanwhile, Claudia LaSota, of Johnson City, first got involved as a Girl Scout volunteer back in the 1970's while living in her native Queens. Today, she’s a co-leader of Troop 30599 in Johnson City, and enjoys seeing her young charges gain new skills, build up their self-confidence and meet new challenges.

“They learn how to take charge,” she said of the Girl Scouts she works with. “They look out for each other.”

Both women were recently honored by the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, based in Cicero, near Syracuse. Rouse was one of six co-leaders from across the region honored with the Evergreen Award, while LaSota was one of approximately 70 co-leaders honored with a Volunteer of Excellence Award.

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways covers 24 counties in New York, including Broome County, plus two counties in Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yc1xn_0g2kIzyn00

Both women are former Girl Scouts with a family history of scouting.

LaSota’s mother was a Girl Scout, and all seven of her children were involved in scouting, she said. Her five daughters were Girl Scouts, while her two sons were Boy Scouts.

“It was a family affair,” she said. "Everybody got involved in it.”

After LaSota moved to Johnson City more than four years ago to be closer to some family members, she decided to volunteer in this area. She is retired from teaching, although she does some substitute teaching.

“They gave me a purpose up here,” she said of her young charges.

LaSota said she tries to teach the girls in her troop life lessons.

“We are teaching them about working together,” she said. “Everybody matters. Everybody counts.”

She hopes the girls in her troop carry the lessons they learn from Girl Scouts into the rest of their lives.

“I want the girls to know this: If they put their minds to it and work hard, they can do anything they want to,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rouse has enjoyed being a co-leader for Troop 30463 in Binghamton. Her 13-year-old daughter, Olivia, is a member of the troop.

“It helped me so much growing up,” she said of being a Girl Scout. She wanted her daughter to have the same experiences.

She and the other co-leaders of the group try to introduce girls to everything from woodworking to camping to debating.

“We are there as mentors,” she said. “We let the girls teach themselves.”

In addition to her volunteer work as a co-leader, Rouse also volunteers as a product sale and cookie coordinator for the Binghamton area, serves on a leadership committee to develop trainings for troop leaders, and serves as both a state and a national delegate for Girl Scouts.

“It’s more than a hobby,” she said of her work with the Girl Scouts.

Rouse hopes to inspire other local women to volunteer with Girl Scouts.

“People just need to sign up and get involved,” she said. “We have so much fun.”

Claudia LaSota

Hometown: Richmond Hills, Queens.

Home: Johnson City.

Family: Seven grown children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Career: Retired teacher who sometimes substitute teaches at St. James School in Johnson City.

Amie Rouse

Home: Binghamton’s South Side.

Hometown: Apalachin.

Family: Husband, Carl; three children.

Career: Community habilitation provider for Springbrook.

How to get involved: For more information about the Girl Scouts and how to volunteer for them, go to gsnypenn.org

More Giving Back: Vestal mother of son with autism supports families through Advocates for Autism

More Giving Back: How this Owego family changed their lives during the pandemic: Start a farm sanctuary

More: Walk through the history of Binghamton and Broome County, in and out of the classroom

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: 'They're my extended family': Former Girl Scouts honored as volunteers in Southern Tier

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 104.1

She’s A Fighter! Kendyl The Warrior Continues Her Fight

By now, you may have heard the story about Kendyl White, the young girl from Candor that suffered some complications from open-heart surgery. Kendyl isn't just a warrior, she is Kendyl the Warrior. Almost everywhere I go in the Southern Tier, I see Kendyl the Warrior stickers. I stopped at...
CANDOR, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Chemung County restaurants up for sale

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted. 1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
Johnson City, NY
Society
City
Johnson City, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
City
Queens, NY
Broome County, NY
Society
informnny.com

Missing Oswego County man found in good health

SALINA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have located a man deemed missing earlier this week. According to State Police, 28-year-old Daniel Wahl was found in good health on Thursday, June 9. Wahl was previously listed as missing on Wednesday, June 8 after being last seen on June...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Second Place East homeless shelter closes

UPDATE: CCCS has given a press release to 18 News on the closure. It has been attached below the original text of the story. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The homeless shelter located at 605 College Avenue in Elmira N.Y. has officially closed. Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler have listed resources for people still in need of […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
washingtonlatest.com

New York Church Host Drag Queen Worship Event

A church in upstate New York recently hosted drag queens at a worship service to celebrate LGBT Pride Month. The “Worship is a Drag” event at The Park Church in Elmira took place earlier this month and was billed as a “special communion worship service with guest presenters in drag.”
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Boy Scouts#Extended Family#Troop 30599#The Girl Scouts#The Evergreen Award
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union Endicott Senior Receives Selective Scholarship

A senior at Union Endicott High School earned a selective recognition this afternoon. Senior Sheridan Ballard was presented with a scholarship by the Conference of Italian-American Legislators -- one of only four students across the state selected. To celebrate the accomplishment, State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo handed Ballard the $3,000 scholarship check.
ENDICOTT, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 23, 2022 through May 29, 2022 there were 117 calls for service, 35 traffic tickets were issued, and they responded to two motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. Scott L Franks, age 24 of Owego,...
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Volunteers Needed to Help Broome Animals During Disasters

A group organized to help the animal residents of Broome County following natural disasters over ten years ago is looking for help getting back up to speed. The Broome County Animal Response Team (BCART) is calling for animal-loving volunteers. An informational meeting will be held at the BCART facility at...
localsyr.com

One Central New Yorker sentenced for Capitol riot, others waiting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the nation watches the House Committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol in televised hearings, only one of the rioters from Central New York has completed his criminal case. Richard Watrous. Richard Watrous, from Homer, was sentenced in April to serve two weeks...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Relationships
KISS 104.1

Johnson City Woman Identified As Body Found in Binghamton Creek

Detectives have released the name of the woman whose body was discovered in a raging creek near a Binghamton home. Authorities say the deceased person was identified as 64-year-old Debra Scott of Johnson City. A man who lives on Bayless Avenue in Binghamton found Scott's body as he walked near...
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

573
Followers
434
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy