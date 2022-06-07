'They're my extended family': Former Girl Scouts honored as volunteers in Southern Tier

Amie Rouse, of Binghamton, has enjoyed watching the members of her Girl Scout troop grow up over the past 10 years.

“They’re my extended family now,” she said.

Meanwhile, Claudia LaSota, of Johnson City, first got involved as a Girl Scout volunteer back in the 1970's while living in her native Queens. Today, she’s a co-leader of Troop 30599 in Johnson City, and enjoys seeing her young charges gain new skills, build up their self-confidence and meet new challenges.

“They learn how to take charge,” she said of the Girl Scouts she works with. “They look out for each other.”

Both women were recently honored by the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, based in Cicero, near Syracuse. Rouse was one of six co-leaders from across the region honored with the Evergreen Award, while LaSota was one of approximately 70 co-leaders honored with a Volunteer of Excellence Award.

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways covers 24 counties in New York, including Broome County, plus two counties in Pennsylvania.

Both women are former Girl Scouts with a family history of scouting.

LaSota’s mother was a Girl Scout, and all seven of her children were involved in scouting, she said. Her five daughters were Girl Scouts, while her two sons were Boy Scouts.

“It was a family affair,” she said. "Everybody got involved in it.”

After LaSota moved to Johnson City more than four years ago to be closer to some family members, she decided to volunteer in this area. She is retired from teaching, although she does some substitute teaching.

“They gave me a purpose up here,” she said of her young charges.

LaSota said she tries to teach the girls in her troop life lessons.

“We are teaching them about working together,” she said. “Everybody matters. Everybody counts.”

She hopes the girls in her troop carry the lessons they learn from Girl Scouts into the rest of their lives.

“I want the girls to know this: If they put their minds to it and work hard, they can do anything they want to,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rouse has enjoyed being a co-leader for Troop 30463 in Binghamton. Her 13-year-old daughter, Olivia, is a member of the troop.

“It helped me so much growing up,” she said of being a Girl Scout. She wanted her daughter to have the same experiences.

She and the other co-leaders of the group try to introduce girls to everything from woodworking to camping to debating.

“We are there as mentors,” she said. “We let the girls teach themselves.”

In addition to her volunteer work as a co-leader, Rouse also volunteers as a product sale and cookie coordinator for the Binghamton area, serves on a leadership committee to develop trainings for troop leaders, and serves as both a state and a national delegate for Girl Scouts.

“It’s more than a hobby,” she said of her work with the Girl Scouts.

Rouse hopes to inspire other local women to volunteer with Girl Scouts.

“People just need to sign up and get involved,” she said. “We have so much fun.”

Claudia LaSota

Hometown: Richmond Hills, Queens.

Home: Johnson City.

Family: Seven grown children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Career: Retired teacher who sometimes substitute teaches at St. James School in Johnson City.

Amie Rouse

Home: Binghamton’s South Side.

Hometown: Apalachin.

Family: Husband, Carl; three children.

Career: Community habilitation provider for Springbrook.

How to get involved: For more information about the Girl Scouts and how to volunteer for them, go to gsnypenn.org

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: 'They're my extended family': Former Girl Scouts honored as volunteers in Southern Tier