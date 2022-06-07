SBLive’s California Baseball Top 25: JSerra finishes the season at No. 1 in statewide rankings
(Lead photo by Heston Quan)
SBLive’s statewide California high school baseball rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Bodie DeSilva and were released weekly throughout the 2022 season.
SBLIVE CALIFORNIA TOP 25 BASEBALL RANKINGS
June 6, 2022
1. JSerra (25-11)
The Lions recovered after a slow start to the season by allowing only six runs during their five-game run to a first Southern Section title in school history. They defeated No. 2 Notre Dame 3-1 in the championship game.
Last week: 2
2. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) (25-9-1)
The Knights lost to No. 1 JSerra in both the Southern Section playoffs and the Southern California regional playoffs.
Last week: 7
3. Huntington Beach (25-9)
The Oilers lost to No. 2 Notre Dame in the semifinal round of the Southern Section playoffs before rebounding to capture the Southern California Division 1 regional championship. They beat No. 1 JSerra 2-0 in the final game.
Last week: 8
4. De La Salle (27-6)
De La Salle beat Foothill (Pleasanton) in their section championship game and then beat No. 5 St. Francis in the Northern California Division 1 regional championship.
Last week: 15
5. St. Francis (Mountain View) (31-5)
St. Francis beat Palo Alto in the Central Coast Section Division 1 championship game, 1-0 in eight innings. They then lost to No. 4 De La Salle 7-6 in the Northern California regional playoff championship game.
Last week: NR
6. Villa Park (28-6)
The Spartans lost to No. 1 JSerra 4-1 in the Southern Section semifinals and to No. 3 Huntington Beach in the Southern California regional playoffs.
Last week: 4
7. Orange Lutheran (25-5)
Orange Lutheran's season ended with a 5-4 loss in eight innings to No. 2 Notre Dame in the Southern Section quarterfinals.
Last week: 1
8. Harvard-Westlake (22-8-10)
The Wolverines lost to No. 1 JSerra 6-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Last week: 6
9. Foothill (Pleasanton) (26-6)
The Falcons lost to No. 4 De La Salle 9-6 in nine innings in the championship of the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs. They then lost to De La Salle again in the second round of the Northern California regional playoffs.
Last week: NR
10. Foothill (20-10)
The Knights saw their season conclude with a 12-5 loss to Huntington Beach in the Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals.
Last week: 3
11. Cypress (23-6-2)
The Centurions lost to No. 6 Villa Park 4-2 in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Last week: 13
12. La Costa Canyon (24-11)
La Costa Canyon lost in the first round of the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs before battling back with five straight wins to take the crown. Their season ended with a loss to No. 3 Huntington Beach in the Southern California regional playoffs.
Last week: NR
13. Servite (17-12)
Servite lost 5-2 to No. 11 Cypress in the second round of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Last week: 9
14. Palo Alto (26-7)
Palo Alto lost to St. Francis, 1-0, in 8 innings in the championship game of the Central Coast Section Division 1 playoffs. They then lost to Foothill (Pleasanton) in round two of the Northern California regional playoffs.
Last week: 24
15. Granite Hills (24-7)
Granite Hills lost to No. 12 La Costa Canyon in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game, 10-3, in 8 innings. They then lost at No. 1 JSerra in the first round of the Southern California regional playoffs.
Last week: 23
16. Santa Margarita (19-11)
The Eagles season ended with a loss to No. 10 Foothill in the second round of the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Last week: 16
17. Etiwanda (27-9)
Etiwanda cruised through the Southern Section Division 2 bracket with relative ease, beating Torrance 6-1 in the championship game. The Eagles then advanced to the finals of the Southern California Division 2 regional playoffs, falling to Torrey Pines, 19-8.
Last week: NR
18. Stockdale (26-5)
Stockdale cruised through the Central Section Division 1 playoffs, beating Righetti 10-1 in the final. They lost to No. 6 Villa Park in the Southern California regional playoffs.
Last week: NR
19. Archbishop Mitty (24-10)
Mitty beat Branham 9-0 in the championship game of the Central Coast Division 2 playoffs. The Monarchs then won three more games, beating Granite Bay 4-2 in the championship game of the Northern California Division 2 regional playoffs.
Last week: NR
20. Torrey Pines (23-12)
Torrey Pines lost to eventual champion La Costa Canyon in the San Diego Section Open Division semifinals. They then rallied to win three straight games in the Southern California Division 2 regional playoffs, beating Etiwanda 19-8 in the championship game.
Last week: NR
21. Cardinal Newman (24-6)
The Cardinals beat San Marin 8-2 to capture the North Coast Section Division 3 championship. They lost to No. 5 St. Francis in the first round of the Northern California regional playoffs.
Last week: 22
22. Rancho Bernardo (21-13)
The Broncos lost to Granite Hills in the semifinals of the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs and beat Torrance in the first round of the Southern California Division 2 regional playoffs before falling to eventual champion Torrey Pines.
Last week: NR
23. Torrance (25-7-1)
Torrance rallied their way to the championship game of the Southern Section Division 2 championship, falling to Etiwanda 6-1. They then lost in round one of the Southern California Division 2 regional playoffs to Rancho Bernardo, 2-1.
Last week: NR
24. Valley Christian (San Jose) (25-8-1)
The Warriors were eliminated in the section playoffs by No. 14 Palo Alto and in the regionals playoffs by No. 5 St. Francis, 3-2.
Last week: 19
25. Maranatha (24-8)
Maranatha lost to Torrance 2-1 in the semifinals of the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. They then lost to Etiwanda 6-1 in the first round of the Southern California Division 2 regional playoffs.
Last week: NR
