Summer Spectacular: David Chicken

A Gigantic Grizzly Casually Sits Next To A Fisherman, And He Doesn't Flinch. Can you imagine spotting a grizzly when you’re out enjoying nature? It would be heart-racing enough to spot one from a distance but one that casually walks next to your outdoor chairs, literally feet from you?
Our budgets are stretched with high gas prices and grocery bills, so if we can find something for free it is a bonus. I was talking with my husband about all the activities available in the summer and we started to talk about what we did in the summer growing up and we agreed that all of those are still fun, so I am giving you some ideas from my past for free summer fun.
Comments / 0