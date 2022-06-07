ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Step aside, Slurpee: 7-Eleven concept store offers a different frozen concoction

By Anne Stych
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For Irving-based 7-Eleven, its “Evolution Store” has customizable beverage options,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
Irving, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Irving, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Laredo, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Slurpee#Concoction#Cigar#South Texas#Food Drink#Laredo Taco Company
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy