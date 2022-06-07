ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Baseball | Marlington's Drew Denham and Tommy Skelding named All-Ohio

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago

Four area players have been selected to the Ohio Baseball Coaches Association All-Ohio team.

Juniors Drew Denham of Marlington and seniors Anthony Warner and J.T. Popick of Louisville were selected to the second team in Division II. Marlington junior Tommy Skelding was selected as honorable mention.

Denham batted .455 this season with two home runs and 14 RBIs. He stole 20 bases and had an on-base percentage of .563, leading the Dukes to the Eastern Buckeye Conference championship.

Skelding batted .415 with 2 home runs and 32 RBIs. He had 12 extra-base hits among his 34 total hits. As a pitcher, Skelding was 8-1 with a 1.15 ERA with five complete games. He struck out 68 batters in 55 innings.

Warner fashioned an 8-0 record for Louisville with a 1.14 ERA. He pitched five complete games with three shutouts and recorded a save. Warner allowed just nine earned runs in 55⅓ innings with 80 strikeouts and only 16 walks.

Popick batted .436 with one homer and 14 RBIs, with 34 hits in 78 at-bats. He stole 17 bases for the Leopards, who advanced to the regional finals last week.

Landon Beidelschies of Canfield was named Player of the Year. He batted .412 with six extra-base hits, 15 RBIs and 23 stolen bases for the Cardinals.

Defiance's Tom Held was named Coach of the Year.

Also named Player of the Year were Brenden Garula of Mason in Div. I, Jack Vogele of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in Div. III, and Landon Price of Van Wert Lincolnview in Div. IV.

The other coaches of the year were Chris Kaczmar of Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit in Div. I, Tony Schulz of Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in Div. III, and Nolan Crabtree of Lucasville Valley in Div. IV.

