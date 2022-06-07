Campaigning for Congress, Assemblyman Chris Constant announces press conference about alleged threats made against him

Assemblyman Chris Constant believes someone has threatened him, and he is having a press conference on Tuesday before the regular Assembly meeting to talk about his situation.

The member will give a brief overview and take questions from the media.

The Anchorage police chief has already investigated the complaint and found it to be not credible. But it’s Pride Month, and Constant is a candidate running on a very LGBTQ platform for Congress. In a field of 48 candidates, he is struggling to get noticed and although he has raised over $100,000, he has chosen not to spend his money on ads, but instead is finding ways to get free media attention.