ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

Campaigning for Congress, Assemblyman Chris Constant announces press conference about alleged threats made against him

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2UCJ_0g2kFxkc00

Assemblyman Chris Constant believes someone has threatened him, and he is having a press conference on Tuesday before the regular Assembly meeting to talk about his situation.

The member will give a brief overview and take questions from the media.

The Anchorage police chief has already investigated the complaint and found it to be not credible. But it’s Pride Month, and Constant is a candidate running on a very LGBTQ platform for Congress. In a field of 48 candidates, he is struggling to get noticed and although he has raised over $100,000, he has chosen not to spend his money on ads, but instead is finding ways to get free media attention.

Comments / 10

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska Human Rights Commission sues to pause special U.S. House election certification

The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) The chairman of the Alaska State Human Rights Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and the Alaska Division of Elections, seeking...
Must Read Alaska

Swamp report: Assemblywoman Meg Zaletel can’t vote on homelessness issues due to a conflict of interest; but she gave Chris Constant’s congressional campaign $5,600

Anchorage Assemblywoman Meg Zaletel was forced by ethics laws to recuse herself from a whole host of activities the midtown representative would normally involve herself in. Her recusal is because in November she was named the executive director of the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness, a job for which she is paid well over six figures. The previous executive director Jasmine Boyle, received $116,000 a year for salary, plus benefits. Zaletel’s salary, which Must Read Alaska could not determine, is said by municipal insiders to be substantially more.
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage Assembly again postpones vote on ordinance that would allow for removing a mayor

The Anchorage Assembly has again postponed a decision on an ordinance that establishes a process for the body to remove a mayor. The process would require the assembly or a municipal board of ethics to approve an accusation document, followed by a legal review conducted by the municipal attorney or a neutral third-party attorney. If the accusations are found to be valid, the mayor would have an attorney defend them against the charges.
Must Read Alaska

Speak only when spoken to, kids: Youth Advisory Commission is takeover target for Anchorage Assembly

It’s not enough to pass an ordinance — AO 2022-60 — that will give the Assembly a path to impeach a duly elected mayor. That controversial ordinance will be revisited by the Assembly on July 12 after much hue and cry from the public and a strategic decision on Tuesday by the Assembly to wait until they can seat another liberal member on the body for downtown Anchorage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress#Politics#Assembly#Constant
Must Read Alaska

Rep. Chris Tuck drops out of House District 13 race

After over a decade of serving a south-central portion of Anchorage in the Legislature, Rep. Chris Tuck is leaving office. Redistricting put him into the same district as Rep. Andy Josephson. Both are Democrats, but Tuck was the House Majority leader during the past two years and is seen as a moderate Democrat, while Josephson is considered hardline left.
alaskapublic.org

Gov. Dunleavy, lawmakers celebrate passage of Alaska Reads Act

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state legislators celebrated the passage of the Alaska Reads Act on Tuesday in Anchorage. The act aims to improve student reading outcomes across the state by third grade. It provides funding for pre-K programs, uses reading screeners to identify students falling behind and gives grants to low-performing districts. It also requires districts to develop individual reading improvement plans for students who need additional help.
youralaskalink.com

Anchorage Assembly and Mayor Dispute Continues to Heat Up

Added by atagliaferri on June 8, 2022. An ongoing dispute in Anchorage’s assembly is heating up. The feud has even come to one assembly member saying — he’s receiving death threats. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports. “But, Chris, be a man. I’m so, so hurt...
kinyradio.com

Inmate bites officer at Kenai correctional

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An inmate lodged at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai bit an officer Wednesday after being found in possession of drugs. A state trooper K-9 team from Soldotna responded to the facility at about 9:32 in the afternoon. Investigation revealed that the inmate, identified as Dylan...
alaskasnewssource.com

Police looking for Anchorage man involved in gun disturbance

Over $100,000 worth of narcotics seized at Juneau airport for 2nd time in 3 days. Ryan Timothy Lee, 26, and Cole Jacob Ripley, 21, both of Juneau, are charged with second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance and third-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. Federal legislation introduced in memory of Alaskan...
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Over 92,000 Alaskans have voted; Palin loses bid for New York Times court retrial

As of Tuesday, 92,845 ballots have been cast in the special primary election for the temporary U.S. Congress seat being contested by 48 candidates. That is an average of 1,240 votes per day coming into the Division of Elections over the past four days. Republican ballots are outpacing Democrat ballots 2.14-to-1. There are 11 days left before the election deadline. Rural turnout remains low.
alaskapublic.org

Hilcorp plans to drill test wells on the southern Kenai Peninsula this summer

Oil and gas company Hilcorp plans to drill 18 stratigraphic test wells on the southern Kenai Peninsula this summer. That’s according to an application from the company to the state of Alaska Division of Oil and Gas. The proposal is for gas prospects near Anchor Point and Ninilchik. An...
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy