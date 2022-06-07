ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must Read Alaska

After 825 days of sheltering homeless in Anchorage hotels, FEMA reimbursement of $80 million to Muni seems unlikely

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGoN4_0g2kFH7S00

According to a recent advisory document from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the hotel shelter program set up by former Mayor Ethan Berkowitz for homeless people in Anchorage may not be fully reimbursed, because the city showed no actual relationship between the people sheltered and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sockeye, Alex, Creekwood, Aviator, and Guest House hotels were part of the overall Covid response operation set up by the previous administrations to keep homeless people distanced during the Covid pandemic. Of those, only the Guest House actually housed people who needed to be isolated due to a Covid-19 infection.

As of May 24, the federal agency has reimbursed Anchorage just $41.1 million, or 35.35% of the projected total of over $127.6 million spent on hotel rooms for the homeless in Anchorage since the outset of the declared federal, state, and city emergency.

The funds that have gone out for the hotels have come from the city’s reserve fund, which the city is required to have in order to backstop bonds, and to pay for other disasters that could arise, such as taking care of people after earthquakes, avalanches, or wildfires.

Berkowitz and the leftist Anchorage Assembly started putting people in the Sullivan Arena and in local hotels on March 20, 2020, saying it was a “temporary solution.” When Berkowitz unceremoniously quit in October of 2020, the Assembly’s leftist chairwoman took over and served without being elected for eight months. Assemblywoman Austin Quinn-Davidson said she would end the sheltering program last year, but instead left the problem for Mayor Dave Bronson, who fought the Assembly for nearly a year to allow him to set up a different kind of response to homelessness than the one that was draining the city dry. His solution that involved a social services navigation center and temporary shelter system that would help find a path for those who want to get back on their feet.

Bronson has announced he will close the Sullivan Arena at the end of the month and FEMA has stated it will end all reimbursements as of July 1. Costly repairs in the millions of dollars will be needed to make it usable for events, as the facilities have been used and abused, including the plumbing that has been all but destroyed by people flushing their clothing down the toilets.

Meanwhile, City Manager Amy Demboski said that although FEMA hasn’t reimbursed, the door is not entirely closed. And she pointed out that every FEMA region is interpreting the FEMA guidance differently, leading to some cities being reimbursed for some shelter expenses, while others are not, such as Denver, Col., which is in Region 8. Alaska is in Region 10.

According to the FEMA advisory document, the agency will provide flexibility to applicants to “take measures to safely conduct non- congregate sheltering activities for incidents issued a Stafford Act declaration on or after June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 Act declaration.” That end date is nearly one year ago.

The agency clarifies, “FEMA also intends that those sheltered are transitioned to the next phase of recovery when there is no longer an immediate threat to life or public health and safety.” In the case of the Berkowitz-Quinn-Davidson hoteling of chronically homeless, many of those clients were in there for far longer than that 7-14 days that FEMA would be likely to reimburse.

When Bronson took office, one of his first priorities was to end the program that was costing the city over $150,000 a day. He was blocked by Assembly leadership at every turn, until a mediator was brought in to work with a subgroup appointed by the Assembly that would come up with an acceptable and humane solution for those using the Sullivan and area hotels as publicly funded shelters.

The Assembly is now working on an ordinance to impeach the mayor if he doesn’t spend the funds the Assembly has appropriated. Bronson has been winding down the expenditures on the various responses to the Covid pandemic, including the hotels, the Sullivan Arena, the city testing sites and the city Covid-19 shot sites.

The Sullivan Arena is the longest-running Covid-related shelter in the nation, having been open for over 825 days. The hotels have been used as non-congregate facilities for nearly as long, often for the same clientele night after night, although the Bronson Administration has stepped down the hotel usage in the nearly one year he has been in office.

Now, it appears the property taxpayers of Anchorage are on the hook for what is believed to be over $86 million, money that came from reserves. The reserve fund is essentially a general fund that the city uses to pay for things like police and fire services.

Comments / 26

edward foster
2d ago

More taxpayer money needlessly spent by our assembly and defunct mayor. Hope all the liberals homeowners enjoy seeing your property taxes to up and HP in wasteful spending. Can I encourage you to pay part of my property taxes, I don't like the increases.

Reply(1)
9
WillGriff007
2d ago

Don’t forget the $55M plus that’s been spent running the Sullivan Arena as a shelter. We need to make sure the homeless sleep 10ft apart so during the day they can sit next to each other & share the same cigarettes, alcohol bottles & food containers because apparently the homeless can only catch Covid at night.

Reply(1)
6
Deplorable
2d ago

huh. almost like you shouldn't overdraw your checking account because you might not win that lottery. don't tell the assembly that tho, I'm sure they're right on top of it.

Reply
5
Related
youralaskalink.com

Anchorage Assembly and Mayor Dispute Continues to Heat Up

Added by atagliaferri on June 8, 2022. An ongoing dispute in Anchorage’s assembly is heating up. The feud has even come to one assembly member saying — he’s receiving death threats. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports. “But, Chris, be a man. I’m so, so hurt...
ktoo.org

Alaska senator faces civil trial after blocking a constituent on Facebook

An Anchorage Superior Court judge is considering when and if it is legal for a state legislator to ban a constituent from the lawmaker’s legislative Facebook page. On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Thomas Matthews heard oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by an Eagle River woman against Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River. After hearing arguments, Matthews took the case under advisement, with a decision to be issued soon.
Must Read Alaska

Judge decides library stabber may walk free on Monday

Corey Ahkivgak, who has attacked three people in Anchorage in the past six months, including a woman who he stabbed in the back at the Loussac Library, was let go by an Anchorage judge. By Monday, Ahkivgak will be walking the streets of Anchorage, free to attack again. Angela Harris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Fema Region#Hotels#Fema#Guest House#Anchorage Assembly
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage Assembly again postpones vote on ordinance that would allow for removing a mayor

The Anchorage Assembly has again postponed a decision on an ordinance that establishes a process for the body to remove a mayor. The process would require the assembly or a municipal board of ethics to approve an accusation document, followed by a legal review conducted by the municipal attorney or a neutral third-party attorney. If the accusations are found to be valid, the mayor would have an attorney defend them against the charges.
youralaskalink.com

A New Homeless Shelter Has Opened In Anchorage.

Added by atagliaferri on June 7, 2022. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports that the Sockeye Inn has been converted to a shelter and is now taking in individuals in need. With less than 30 days till the Sullivan Arena closes its doors a homeless shelter the SockeyeIinn opens its doors. Operated by the Catholic Social Services the Sockeye Inn began operations today taking in those in need.
Must Read Alaska

Bipartisan: Celebrating reading, Dunleavy and legislators tout Alaska Reads Act, and he autographs books for the kids at elementary school

The first teacher to be an Alaska governor was right at home: Gov. Mike Dunleavy, in the the library in Turnagain Elementary School in West Anchorage, rose to speak while the children and adults in summer school classes settled down for a monumental announcement from the state’s top elected official. Students sat crisscrossed on the floor in front, and flanked by nearly one third of the Alaska Legislature, Dunleavy announced the success of the Alaska Reads Act, a key initiative of his administration, which he would sign in a few days.
alaskasnewssource.com

Thunderstorms knock out power for many Kenai Peninsula residents

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of residents across the western Kenai Peninsula were left in the dark Thursday as a widespread power outage hit the area. According to a power outage map provided by the Homer Electric Association, 13,782 customers had no power as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, ranging from Kenai down to Homer. The power company serves 32,894 customers, effectively leaving over 40% of its total customer base without power at the time, including almost all customers in Kasilof, Ninilchik and Anchor Point.
alaskapublic.org

Hilcorp plans to drill test wells on the southern Kenai Peninsula this summer

Oil and gas company Hilcorp plans to drill 18 stratigraphic test wells on the southern Kenai Peninsula this summer. That’s according to an application from the company to the state of Alaska Division of Oil and Gas. The proposal is for gas prospects near Anchor Point and Ninilchik. An...
alaskasnewssource.com

Lightning strike burns roof of Wasilla hotel

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A lightning strike burned a section of roofing at the Grand View Inn & Suites hotel in Wasilla early Thursday morning, leading to the evacuation of dozens. No injuries were reported, according to Matanuska-Susitna Borough Director of Emergency Services Ken Barkley. Barkley said multiple fire departments...
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska Human Rights Commission sues to pause special U.S. House election certification

The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) The chairman of the Alaska State Human Rights Commission filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and the Alaska Division of Elections, seeking...
alaskabeacon.com

Developers are planning a wind-power project west of Alaska’s ‘Sleeping Lady’

A Fairbanks green-energy company is planning a wind farm on Little Mount Susitna, northwest of Anchorage, with plans to feed some of the power needs of Alaska’s largest city. Alaska Renewables LLC, owned by Matthew Perkins and Andrew McDonnell, has filed planning documents with the state of Alaska, seeking...
Must Read Alaska

Speak only when spoken to, kids: Youth Advisory Commission is takeover target for Anchorage Assembly

It’s not enough to pass an ordinance — AO 2022-60 — that will give the Assembly a path to impeach a duly elected mayor. That controversial ordinance will be revisited by the Assembly on July 12 after much hue and cry from the public and a strategic decision on Tuesday by the Assembly to wait until they can seat another liberal member on the body for downtown Anchorage.
kinyradio.com

Alaska firefighters battling blaze near 9 structures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters are working to contain wildfires that started west of Talkeetna, including one that was near nine structures. The Alaska Division of Forestry says the biggest of the three, named the Kichatna Fire, was about 40 acres. Two helicopter crews responded to the fire, dropping...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Eagle River, Anchorage

Eagle River, Alaska, is found within the municipality of Anchorage. It's about an hour's drive from the state's most populated city. Many of the exhilarating activities and tourist attractions in Eagle River emphasize nature, animals, and outdoor life. When you realize Eagle River, Alaska, provides fresh air, thrill, and indoor...
kinyradio.com

Inmate bites officer at Kenai correctional

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An inmate lodged at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai bit an officer Wednesday after being found in possession of drugs. A state trooper K-9 team from Soldotna responded to the facility at about 9:32 in the afternoon. Investigation revealed that the inmate, identified as Dylan...
alaskasnewssource.com

Roadtrippin’ 2022: Relaxing at the Grand View Café and RV Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Located just off the Glenn Highway, the Grand View Café and RV Park awakes every spring, welcoming customers in with its views. The location is much to be desired as it is nestled near many trails, rafting waterways and other river activities. Owners Mark and Nancy Parsons came to Alaska from California and said they consistently find themselves amazed by Alaska’s beauty.
Must Read Alaska

Rep. Chris Tuck drops out of House District 13 race

After over a decade of serving a south-central portion of Anchorage in the Legislature, Rep. Chris Tuck is leaving office. Redistricting put him into the same district as Rep. Andy Josephson. Both are Democrats, but Tuck was the House Majority leader during the past two years and is seen as a moderate Democrat, while Josephson is considered hardline left.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy