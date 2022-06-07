Reckless endangerment charges against Athens high school soccer coach dropped

A suspended Athens Area School District physical education teacher and soccer coach is back at work after criminal charges against him were dropped.

Jacob C. Lezak, 42, of Smithfield Township, Bradford County, was in magisterial district court in Troy on June 1 to answer to four counts of recklessly endangering another person , a misdemeanor.

But the Bradford County District Attorney's Office decided not to pursue the charges against Lezak, which involved several juvenile family members allegedly having unsupervised access to firearms.

District Attorney Albert Ondrey said he couldn't discuss all the specifics of the decision to withdraw the charges, since many of the people involved are minors.

Ondrey said the charges would be dropped if he did certain things, such as firearms safety training, and provided proof that he followed through.

Lezak met those requirements, Ondrey said.

According to a criminal complaint, several children who are members of Lezak's family reported to state police that on Feb. 27, they were outside Lezak's residence with a friend, when Lezak's juvenile son fired a rifle out of a window of the home in their direction and said "catch this."

The other minors, who were uninjured, then went inside the residence, where they reported seeing several long guns on a table, and also said Lezak's son picked up an unsecured .22-caliber pistol and showed it to them, the complaint stated.

The group reportedly went back outside, where the son fired a shot and then handed the weapon to another in the group, who attempted to fire a round, but it didn't discharge, then reportedly pointed the gun at the son.

Lezak coaches the Athens varsity boys soccer team and was named the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association soccer coach of the year for 2019-20.

Lezak said when he learned of the charges, he discussed the situation with school officials and agreed to a suspension while his court case played out.

School officials declined comment on the situation, citing district policy against publicly discussing personnel matters.

Once the charges were dropped, Lezak said he contacted Athens school Superintendent Craig Stage and was informed he could return to work.

"It's a huge relief," Lezak said. "I'm very thankful I'm back and for the support I had from the community."

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Reckless endangerment charges against Athens high school soccer coach dropped