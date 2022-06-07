ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Gazette

Reckless endangerment charges against Athens high school soccer coach dropped

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uh8d9_0g2kEhuR00

A suspended Athens Area School District physical education teacher and soccer coach is back at work after criminal charges against him were dropped.

Jacob C. Lezak, 42, of Smithfield Township, Bradford County, was in magisterial district court in Troy on June 1 to answer to four counts of recklessly endangering another person , a misdemeanor.

But the Bradford County District Attorney's Office decided not to pursue the charges against Lezak, which involved several juvenile family members allegedly having unsupervised access to firearms.

District Attorney Albert Ondrey said he couldn't discuss all the specifics of the decision to withdraw the charges, since many of the people involved are minors.

NY-23 congressional updates: Chris Jacobs pulls out of primary; special election scheduled

For subscribers: Inside NY's plan to 'infiltrate' online hate groups, stop youth attacks

Ondrey said the charges would be dropped if he did certain things, such as firearms safety training, and provided proof that he followed through.

Lezak met those requirements, Ondrey said.

According to a criminal complaint, several children who are members of Lezak's family reported to state police that on Feb. 27, they were outside Lezak's residence with a friend, when Lezak's juvenile son fired a rifle out of a window of the home in their direction and said "catch this."

The other minors, who were uninjured, then went inside the residence, where they reported seeing several long guns on a table, and also said Lezak's son picked up an unsecured .22-caliber pistol and showed it to them, the complaint stated.

The group reportedly went back outside, where the son fired a shot and then handed the weapon to another in the group, who attempted to fire a round, but it didn't discharge, then reportedly pointed the gun at the son.

Lezak coaches the Athens varsity boys soccer team and was named the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association soccer coach of the year for 2019-20.

Lezak said when he learned of the charges, he discussed the situation with school officials and agreed to a suspension while his court case played out.

School officials declined comment on the situation, citing district policy against publicly discussing personnel matters.

Once the charges were dropped, Lezak said he contacted Athens school Superintendent Craig Stage and was informed he could return to work.

"It's a huge relief," Lezak said. "I'm very thankful I'm back and for the support I had from the community."

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Reckless endangerment charges against Athens high school soccer coach dropped

Comments / 0

Related
wkok.com

Report: Sunbury Man Accused of Touching Girl Inappropriately

LEWISBURG – A Sunbury man is accused of touching a young girl inappropriately numerous times in a two-year span at a Kelly Township, Union County home. According to northcentralPA.com, Milton state police say 29-year-old Alexander Acosta III is jailed on charges of felony corruption of a minor and indecent assault of a person under 16.
SUNBURY, PA
WNYT

Area basketball referee attacked

HALFMOON - It was Sunday afternoon in southern Saratoga County. At the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon, teams from around the region had gathered for a youth basketball tournament, but at some point, for some unknown reason, the competitiveness of youth sports turned into an ugly episode of courtside chaos and violence when a referee was ambushed and attacked by an out-of-control player.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Odessa man charged with criminal mischief

Police arrested an Odessa man following report of damaged property. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested John H. Bergen, 52, of Odessa for criminal mischief. Charges alleged that Bergen damaged the property of another individual. Bergen will answer charges at a later date. Get...
ODESSA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Guns#Firearms#Reckless Endangerment#Inside Ny
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSP: Fairport man charged after bullet hits Hill Cumorah complex

MANCHESTER, N.Y. — State police say a Fairport man is facing charges after firing a weapon in the direction of the Hill Cumorah complex. State police say around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers responded to the Hill Cumorah Visitors' Center on Route 21 in Manchester for a report of a bullet that had struck an apartment window in the complex.
13 WHAM

Man charged in shooting near Hill Cumorah

Manchester, N.Y. — One person is in custody after a state police investigation near Hill Cumorah Wednesday night. State police responded to gunshots heard near a Hill Cumorah facility around 5:45 p.m. Troopers found a person was firing shots for practice and unintentionally hit a building at Hill Cumorah.
MANCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Verbal altercation leads to arrest in Seneca Falls

A Seneca Falls woman was arrested following report of an altercation. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Sara L. Smith, 33, for harassment. The arrest stems from a dispute where Smith engaged in a verbal altercation and threatened the victim with physical harm. Smith will...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Killawog Man Charged With Rape

A Broome County man was arrested and charged with rape according to New York State Police. According to New York State Police, Alan S. Mitchell, Jr., 40, of Killawog, Broome County was arrested Tuesday, June 7th and charged with rape in the 3rd degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
KILLAWOG, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Thomas Brooks

Thomas Brooks is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. There is an arrest warrant issued for Brooks. Brooks has failed to register as a sex offender. Brooks is 39 years old. Brooks has red hair and brown eyes. Brooks is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cortland Man Charged With DWI After Motorcycle Crash

A Cortland County man was injured and charged after a motorcycle crash on June 5th in Cortland. According to the Cortland County Sheriff's Office, Anthony J. Minielli, 46, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 81 in the City of Cortland. The sheriff's office says officers determined...
CORTLAND, NY
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for Wayne County murderer

HONESDALE, Pa. — A judge sentenced a man Thursday morning for killing a woman in Wayne County. Cole Dufton was sentenced to life in prison. Dufton was found guilty in March of the shooting death of Suzette Bullis inside her home near Lakewood in 2018. The jury reached the verdict in less than 20 minutes.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuta man violates order of protection, charged with possession

Police say a Cayuta man was arrested after violating an order of protection. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Baudendistle, 48, of Cayuta for criminal contempt and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Upon violating an order of protection, Baudendistle was found to...
CAYUTA, NY
wkok.com

Man Breaks into Sunbury YMCA, Sought for Questioning

SUNBURY – Sunbury police are seeking a man for questioning after he broke into the Sunbury YMCA early Thursday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when the man broke into the facility. Maybe he wanted to get a jump on the day’s activities there; they said he was carrying a basketball.
SUNBURY, PA
WETM 18 News

Sayre woman accused of beating husband with rock going to trial

SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Sayre woman accused of hitting her husband with her truck multiple times and beating over the head with a rock is headed to trial, according to the District Attorney. Jennifer Craig, 29, will be headed to trial next month. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office told 18 News that Craig’s […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

PSP: Teen assaults man at a Clinton County high school

CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a reported assault that occurred at a Clinton County high school. According to PSP, on April 20 at 3:45 a.m. police were called to Bucktail High School in Chapman Township for a reported assault. Information on the incident is limited at this time. Investigators […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

599
Followers
220
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy