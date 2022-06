BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy is out. That is one of the few known items regarding the Boston Bruins.Team captain Patrice Bergeron is undecided. All-star winger Brad Marchand is on the mend from surgery, as is just-about-fully-bloomed star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.With so much uncertainty, some focus has already naturally shifted to David Pastrnak. The right winger is one of the most gifted goal scorers on the planet, but he's also entering the final year of a five-year deal that turned out to be an absolute bargain for Boston. The question now is whether Pastrnak will seek to make as much money...

