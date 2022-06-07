ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

F-16 Tail Hook Slows Plane During 'Hard Landing' in Honolulu

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — An Air Force F-16 fighter plane made a “hard landing” at Honolulu's airport after its front landing gear failed. The pilot used the jet's tail hook to slow...

Related
TheDailyBeast

Soldiers Shoot and Mutilate Multiple Cats at Hawaii Military Base

A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
Ash Jurberg

The Honolulu billionaire giving away his fortune

In the hope of spreading good news to readers, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. Today I wanted to shine the spotlight on a Honolulu billionaire who has given so much back to the city.
KITV.com

Honolulu gets top ranks for best sushi restaurants in the nation

A new ranking released by Apartment Guide scoured the U.S. for the best sushi restaurants -- based on quality, density, and authenticity -- and Honolulu came out on top. Honolulu ranked #4 out of 100 major cities, beat out only by Orlando (#3), Miami (#2), and San Francisco (#1). According...
