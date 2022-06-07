Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hansford, Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gray; Wheeler FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following counties, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray and Wheeler. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1006 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wellington, Clarendon, Shamrock, Mclean, Howardwick, Hedley, Dodson, Dozier, Quail, Samnorwood, Lela, Alanreed, Lutie, Lelia Lake, Kellerville, Twitty, Lake Mcclellan and Greenbelt Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0