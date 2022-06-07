Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR EASTERN ARMSTRONG...WHEELER...SOUTHEASTERN CARSON...GRAY COLLINGSWORTH AND DONLEY COUNTIES At 1014 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Allison to 4 miles southwest of Mclean to 9 miles west of Clarendon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clarendon, Shamrock, Briscoe, Wheeler, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Lutie, Lelia Lake, New Mobeetie, Lake Mcclellan, Twitty, Allison, Lela, Samnorwood, Quail, Kellerville and Goodnight. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0