Beaver County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 01:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gray; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER...SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Lipscomb to near Canadian to 4 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, New Mobeetie, Lora, Glazier, Codman and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER...SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Lipscomb to near Canadian to 4 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, New Mobeetie, Lora, Glazier, Codman and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY...EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Donley; Gray; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR EASTERN ARMSTRONG...WHEELER...SOUTHEASTERN CARSON...GRAY COLLINGSWORTH AND DONLEY COUNTIES At 1014 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Allison to 4 miles southwest of Mclean to 9 miles west of Clarendon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clarendon, Shamrock, Briscoe, Wheeler, Mclean, Groom, Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Lutie, Lelia Lake, New Mobeetie, Lake Mcclellan, Twitty, Allison, Lela, Samnorwood, Quail, Kellerville and Goodnight. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX

