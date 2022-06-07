Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gray; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WHEELER...SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...NORTHEASTERN GRAY EASTERN ROBERTS...WESTERN HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 933 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Lipscomb to near Canadian to 4 miles southeast of Miami, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, New Mobeetie, Lora, Glazier, Codman and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GRAY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO