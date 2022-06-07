ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Tulare, police say

By Kellie Helton
 2 days ago

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a hit-and-run crash on Monday night, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of J Street and Tulare Avenue after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from serious injuries in the roadway.

Officials say that bystanders started to provide first aid to the man before he was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the victim was trying to walk across the street without using the crosswalk when he was hit.

Following the crash, officers say the driver who hit the victim did not stop or call law enforcement for help.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tulare Police Department.

