ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County officials report 14,000 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bM8nC_0g2kACss00
| Image courtesy of geralt/Pixabay

More than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County since Saturday, health officials said Monday, while the number of virus-positive patients in area hospitals held mostly steady, declining slightly by 10.

The county Department of Public Health reported 5,708 new cases from Saturday, 4,404 for Sunday and 4,282 for Monday, noting that the numbers are likely an undercount due to reporting delays from the weekend.

The new cases pushed the county over the 3 million mark for the pandemic, with the cumulative number reaching 3,004,975. Health officials said the actual case number is likely much higher, with many people now relying on home tests, the results of which are not always reported to authorities.

The county also reported another 15 virus-related deaths since Saturday, raising the overall death toll to 32,168.

According to state figures, there were 530 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Monday, down from 540 on Sunday. Of those patients, 63 were being treated in intensive care, the same number as Sunday.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3.6% as of Monday, down from 5% on Friday.

The county does not report COVID-19 data on weekends.

“The continued high rate of transmission in the county is concerning, particularly for those at elevated risk,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Using all the tools at hand to lower the risk of transmission remains the best approach for enjoying the summer. In addition to masking indoors and staying up to date on vaccinations, knowing your status in certain situations is an important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Getting tested at home, when planning to attend an event or traveling, or if experiencing symptoms, allows you to stay away from others if you test positive preventing further spread of the virus. Over-the-counter tests are available for free from the federal government, health plans, and at many community sites serving residents with limited means. We encourage everyone to take advantage of these quick and easy tests,” she said.

Ferrer said last week that if virus-related hospital admissions keep rising at the pace seen over the past few weeks, the county could be moved to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” virus-activity category by the end of the month. Reaching that category would mean a return of mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules.

The county will move from the “medium” category into the “high” category if its average daily rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions rises above 10 per 100,000 residents, or if the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients tops 10%.

As of Thursday, the county’s rate of new hospital admissions was 5.2 per 100,000 residents, double the rate from a month ago. The portion of beds occupied by virus patients was still relatively low at 2.7%, but also higher than it was last month.

While indoor masking remains optional in most public locations for now, Ferrer urged people to consider masking up to limit spread and protect vulnerable populations.

Los Angeles County currently requires masks indoors at healthcare facilities, aboard transit vehicles and in transit hubs such as airports, in long-term care facilities, in shelters and cooling centers and in correctional facilities.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

With Covid Cases Spiking, Could Mask Mandates Return to Restaurants?

Click here to read the full article. Late last week, Alameda County, Calif.—just across the Bay from San Francisco—announced it would reinstate the indoor mask mandate on Friday, meaning diners would have to don face coverings once again at area restaurants. It’s a move that other local governments have been hesitant to make two-plus years into the Covid-19 pandemic. Across the country, cases are rising again, signaling that the country is experiencing yet another wave of the virus. Though infections haven’t spiked as dramatically as they did early this year during the winter Omicron surge, the pressure on public health infrastructure...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
KTLA

West Nile Virus detected in Los Angeles County

West Nile Virus has been detected in Los Angeles County for the first time this year, authorities said. Three dead crows in the North Hills neighborhood tested positive for West Nile virus on May 26, according to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District. So far this year, there haven’t been any mosquito samples that have […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid 19 Data
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/7/22

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,538 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 46, with 92 current patients. ICU cases increased by five, with 14 total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths. Over...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KABC

Despite Ferrer’s unending dire warnings, COVID hospitalizations hold steady

(Los Angeles, CA) — COVID-related hospitalizations appear to be holding steady throughout Los Angeles County. According to California state figures 510 coronavirus-positive patients were admitted to local hospitals Saturday. That’s a decrease from 522 patients on Friday. ABC7 reported in May that “Health officials have noted in recent weeks that the vast majority of COVID-positive hospital patients were actually admitted for reasons other than the virus, with many only discovering they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Water Use Warning Issued Again for Two L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

City of Pasadena to recognize Elder Abuse Awareness Day at upcoming council meeting

The City of Pasadena and WISE & Healthy Aging Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program recognize elder abuse can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. At the June 13 city council meeting, Mayor Victor M. Gordo will proclaim June 15, 2022, Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Pasadena. Purple flags have been placed at city hall to signify the number of abuses reported by Pasadena residents, and to honor those who have been affected by elder abuse.
CBS LA

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Riverside County near Salton Sea

Southland residents were treated to a bit of a shock Wednesday morning when an Earthquake struck near a small Riverside City.The quake, reportedly magnitude 31. according to the United States Geological survey, struck at 7:41 a.m near the Salton Sea Beach, east of Borrego Springs. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result of the earthquake. 
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Primary results reveal tight races for Supervisor, Sheriff and CD-11

This year’s primary elections were marked by low-voter turnout (around 15 percent of registered LA County voters), shoo-in races and several nail-biters. The tightest races of local relevance were those for County 3rd District Supervisor, County Sheriff and LA City Council District 11. Preliminary vote counts for the Supervisor...
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Dead Birds in North Hills Test Positive for West Nile Virus

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first detection in 2022 of West Nile virus activity in Los Angeles County. The virus was detected in three dead American crows collected in the neighborhood of North Hills Zip Code 91343 on May 26. This confirmation serves as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA seeks to implement emblem program for licensed cannabis stores

In an effort to protect cannabis consumers from untested and unregulated product at unlicensed businesses, the Los Angeles City Council approved a motion Tuesday aimed at implementing a county program that issues emblem placards to licensed cannabis businesses. Under the County of Los Angeles’ Emblem Program for Authorized Cannabis Stores,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy