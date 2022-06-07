Suspect in WeHo stabbing remains at large

Police found an unconscious burglary suspect outside of an East Hollywood apartment after the suspect fell from the second story of an apartment.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a burglary hot prowl call at about 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived they found the suspect hanging out of the second story of an apartment off the 1500 block Edgemont Street. The suspect possibly fell from the second floor after hanging outside of a window. The suspect was unconscious and not breathing when officers approached them.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO