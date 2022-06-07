ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Suspect in WeHo stabbing remains at large

By Brandon Garcia
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man stabbed another man in the final hours of WeHo Pride weekend, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed late Monday evening to...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
theeastsiderla.com

Atwater Village gang shooting leaves one dead

Atwater Village -- One man was killed Tuesday night in what police believe to be a gang-related shooting. The victim, described as a 46-year-old male Latino, was standing near Chevy Chase Drive and Brunswick Avenue when two Latino men in their 20s approached on foot and opened fire shortly before 8 pm, said an LAPD spokeswoman. The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction.
ATWATER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
iheart.com

L.A. Mom Mowed Down By Teen Driver In Stolen Car Blasts Woke DA

The video is horrifying and tough to watch, but what makes it all even more infuriating is to hear how the woke DA of L.A. is basically giving the teen a light slap on the wrist. The mother in the video above, identified as Rachel, is furious after learning that...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wounds#La Boheme#Violent Crime#Weho Pride#The Sheriff S Department
allthatsinteresting.com

Christopher Dorner, The Ex-LAPD Officer Who Went On A Vengeance-Fueled Shooting Spree In Los Angeles

In February 2013, Christopher Dorner killed four people as part of his revenge against the Los Angeles Police Department — sparking a nine-day manhunt. In February 2013, a gunman named Christopher Dorner terrorized Los Angeles for several harrowing days. But there was something unusual about Dorner. A former officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, his killing spree was fueled by one thing — revenge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Driver Shot, Carjacked at Gas Station in Newhall

Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was shot while filling his vehicle at a gas station and carjacked Tuesday night, June 7, in the Newhall community in the city of Santa Clarita. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics received a call for a victim that was shot...
KTLA

Suspected burglar falls from 2nd-story window in East Hollywood

A suspected burglar plummeted from a second-story window in East Hollywood Monday night after apparently losing his balance. The incident occurred around 11:42 p.m. at an apartment building in the 1500 block of North Edgemont Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said. A male suspect was trying to break-in to an occupied apartment […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Baby Hospitalized After Being Shot in Compton

A baby was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound in Compton. The shooting occurred about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The baby was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood by a...
CBS LA

Burglary suspect falls from second floor of East Hollywood apartment

Police found an unconscious burglary suspect outside of an East Hollywood apartment after the suspect fell from the second story of an apartment.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a burglary hot prowl call at about 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived they found the suspect hanging out of the second story of an apartment off the 1500 block Edgemont Street. The suspect possibly fell from the second floor after hanging outside of a window. The suspect was unconscious and not breathing when officers approached them. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...
CBS LA

Torrance mother steps in to help and stop street takeovers

Chaos followed gunshots at a South Los Angeles street takeover as people ran for cover Monday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the street takeover and ensuing gunshots happened before 2 a.m. near Crenshaw and Florence Avenues in Hyde Park. Police said there were no injuries or arrests. It is unclear if the shot were from or directed at the takeover crowd. Lili Trujillo said it is part and parcel of a dangerous environment created by street takeovers that have taken over not only South LA but all over the region. The founder said she's focused on ending the trend...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy